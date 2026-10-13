Events | Music

Accra Mall brings Soulful Weekend Vibes to October with Live R&B and Jazz

Source: Joy Entertainment  
  13 October 2026 10:05am
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Saturday afternoons in Accra have a mood of their own. After a long week, many people want to get out of the house, meet friends, or enjoy a good meal without the rush of a crowded party or a packed schedule.

Sometimes, all it takes is good company, good food, and good music.

This is the idea behind Soulful Serenade, happening at Accra Mall on October 17. The event will bring live R&B, jazz, and lounge-style music into the mall’s weekend atmosphere, offering visitors a relaxed setting to shop, dine, and spend time with family and friends.

The music selection is deliberate. With their smooth rhythms and easy listening, R&B and jazz lend themselves naturally to relaxed social settings. Whether visitors are catching up over a meal, browsing their favourite stores, or meeting friends, the performances will add another dimension to the experience.

For the Mall, the initiative is part of a broader effort to create experiences that complement the everyday reasons people visit.

“We want people to see the Mall as a place where they can meet people, enjoy good food, spend time with family and friends, and experience entertainment,” said Anthony Asamoah, Marketing Manager at Accra Mall. “Soulful Serenade is about creating that kind of atmosphere, where good music becomes part of the reason you want to spend a little more time here.”

With Soulful Serenade, a regular Saturday will become an opportunity to slow down, reconnect, and enjoy live music. Come with your vibe and get your groove on!

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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