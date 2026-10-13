Education is critical to Ghana’s future and development – Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has underscored the importance of education to Ghana’s development, describing a child’s entry into school as a defining moment in securing their future.

Speaking on Joy FM on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, the Tamale South MP said his role as Education Minister offered an opportunity to contribute to the country’s long-term progress.

“I believe that the education portfolio is a very important portfolio for the development and the future of the country,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu was responding to a question about whether he missed the day-to-day parliamentary politics associated with his previous leadership role.

“Oh, not really,” he responded, before explaining the significance he attached to education.

“And my honest belief is that the most important single event in life is for a child to step into school, to get educated. And that is where life, in my view, begins. And that's where, in my view, the future begins to be secured.”

He said missing that opportunity could affect an individual’s personal development and ability to contribute to national progress.

“If you miss that opportunity, you probably may not get it right, for the most part, even if you want to contribute to your own self-development and the development of the country.”

Mr Iddrisu also noted that his ministerial responsibilities had not ended his participation in parliamentary work.

“But I'm still a Member of Parliament. I still have an opportunity to be in Parliament to answer questions as a Minister for Education, subject area-specific questions that come up.”

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