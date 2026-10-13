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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Who’s Emelia Affi Agbenyo, the 43-year-old newly sworn-in Deputy EC Chair?
4 minutes
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Haruna Iddrisu calls for limits on annual university accommodation fee increases
40 minutes
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Today’s front pages: Tuesday, October 13, 2026
1 hour
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Wealth Over Water: How Galamsey Is Threatening Ghana’s Water Security
2 hours
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LA 2028: Black Queens pumped up for second leg of Mauritius tie
2 hours
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LA 2028: Black Queens hold final training session ahead of second leg against Mauritius
3 hours
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Standards are not Seasonal: What the EC appointments teach both sides
3 hours
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King Mohammed VI urges private sector to create youth jobs and spread benefits of growth
3 hours
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KGL U17 Colts 2026: Greater Accra win title after penalties win over Western Region
3 hours
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UK Investment Roadshow opens in London to advance UK-Ghana growth partnership
3 hours
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Assemblies of God requires pastors to resign before entering partisan politics – Rev. Wengam
3 hours
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Ghana targets 20% annual reduction in maternal deaths – Health Minister
3 hours
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Cyber attacks in Africa grow faster than global rate, report finds
3 hours
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Ghana signs UAE deal to create 5,000 overseas jobs
4 hours
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One Million Coders Programme targets 100,000 digital jobs in two years – Sam George
4 hours