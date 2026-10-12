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Myjoyonline.com brings you the front pages of the various newspapers across the country.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
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Ghana lacks sufficient power generation redundancy – Energy Minister
18 minutes
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CPA assures consumers of safety of registered sanitary towels on the Ghanaian market after complaints
31 minutes
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‘They all point decisively to guilt’ – AG urges court to reject Adu Boahene’s no-case submission
40 minutes
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Documents falsified to evade tax on Abramovich’s wealth, BBC finds
50 minutes
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Today’s front pages: Monday, October 12, 2026
57 minutes
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BoG proposes new rules to ensure banks can always pay customers when they need their Money
2 hours
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Hotline Documentary: ‘Silent Football’ to air on JoyPrime and JoyNews today
3 hours
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NDPC examines how evidence shapes Ghana’s development planning and policy decisions
3 hours
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Education Ministry calls urgent talks to break GAUA strike deadlock
3 hours
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NCCE engages women in North East Gonja on rule of law, anti-corruption
3 hours
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NDPC reviews 2004 planning guidelines to reflect changes in decentralised system
3 hours
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Trade Ministry commends Prisons Service for using art to drive inmate rehabilitation
3 hours
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Books, brushes and second chances: Dr Abena Asomaning launches three titles to support prison outreach
3 hours
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Treasury bill auction oversubscribed by 53.5% as yields fall across maturities
3 hours
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NPP warns aspirants premature campaigning could jeopardise eligibility for primaries
3 hours