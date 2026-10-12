CPA assures consumers of safety of registered sanitary towels on the Ghanaian market after complaints

The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has assured women and mothers that sanitary towels registered on the Ghanaian market have been approved by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and standardised by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

The agency said recent tests conducted on registered products had confirmed that they were in good condition and suitable for use.

The assurance follows complaints received by the CPA from consumers who reported discomfort, itching and boils after using some sanitary towels.

In a statement signed by its Head of Complaints, Benjamin Akoto, the CPA said it had retested all registered sanitary towel products on the market following the complaints to verify their quality.

According to the agency, further investigations suggested that the reported discomfort, itching and boils could be linked to the handling and use of the products.

It explained that sanitary towels required careful handling to prevent contamination and reduce the risk of infections.

The CPA identified three key factors that could contribute to the reported problems.

Poor hand hygiene

The agency said some users failed to wash their hands properly or use hand sanitiser before applying or changing their sanitary towels.

It warned that contaminated hands could transfer bacteria and viruses to the sanitary towels and the genital area, potentially increasing the risk of infection.

Failure to change sanitary towels regularly

The CPA also identified failure to change sanitary towels at the recommended intervals as a possible cause of discomfort.

It advised users to follow the instructions provided by manufacturers, adding that sanitary towels should be changed every two to four hours during the day.

Improper clothing and heat build-up

The agency further reported that some users wore two pairs of underwear before putting on their usual clothing after applying a sanitary towel.

It said the resulting heat and humidity, particularly in Ghana's climate, could contribute to heat rashes and irritation around the genital area, potentially leading to further complications if left untreated.

The CPA said it had identified gaps in the safe use of sanitary towels and would soon embark on a nationwide awareness campaign to educate women and girls on proper handling and use.

It added that while it was committed to ensuring consumers received satisfactory products, users also had a responsibility to follow manufacturers' instructions to achieve the best results.

The statement was signed by Benjamin Akoto, Head of Complaints at the Consumer Protection Agency.

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