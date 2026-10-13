Haruna Iddrisu calls for limits on annual university accommodation fee increases

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has proposed a framework to regulate annual increases in accommodation charges at public universities, suggesting that adjustments could be guided by inflation and set within a range of five to 10 per cent.

He called for a committee to examine accommodation costs and recommend permissible annual increases to Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson under the Fees and Charges Act.

Speaking in a media interview, Mr Iddrisu expressed concern about high rents and said a defined adjustment mechanism could help make university accommodation costs more predictable.

“We do not support exorbitant rent prices being charged across the country,” he said.

“It is my view that we should constitute a committee to advise the Minister of Finance before he proceeds with the Fees and Charges Act on what percentage increase is permissible each year.”

The Minister suggested that prevailing economic conditions should inform any recommended adjustment.

“We can say, for instance, take inflation as a guide, 5 to 10 per cent increase annually,” he added.

The proposed committee would assess an appropriate benchmark for increases, with the aim of limiting arbitrary or disproportionate adjustments to accommodation charges.

The five to 10 per cent range remains a suggestion by the minister, rather than an approved cap.

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