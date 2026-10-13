Dad’s Army/African Polistas crowned champions of 2026 Accra Polo Club Trustees’ Cup

Dad’s Army/African Polistas were crowned champions of the 2026 Accra Polo Club Trustees’ Cup after edging DSGHOB 6-5½ in a thrilling and closely contested final on Saturday, October 10.

Patrons at the Accra Polo Club were treated to an enthralling display of polo as both teams traded goals in a pulsating encounter that went down to the wire.

Starting with a half-goal handicap, DSGHOB were quickly pegged back as Dad’s Army/African Polistas, inspired by Dantani Sahnoon, scored twice in the opening chukka to take an early lead.



L-R: Moses Armah – Special Guest of Honour and President of Medeama Sporting Club; Ricky Khubchandani – APC Member and tournament commentator; David Awuah-Darko – President of APC; Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim – APC Chairman of Trustees; Kwakye Dopoah-Dei – APC Trustee; Gerard Boakye – APC Entertainment Executive; and Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo – Special Guest of Honour, JoySports journalist and tournament guest commentator

DSGHOB responded at the start of the second chukka to reduce the deficit, but Dad’s Army/African Polistas restored their advantage just before the break.

DSGHOB refused to back down, with siblings Edward Osei Boakye and Gerald Osei Boakye Jnr combining with South African player Rattray to keep the contest alive and set up a dramatic finish.

The fourth and final chukka proved to be a ding-dong battle, with DSGHOB repeatedly threatening to complete a comeback. They came within half a goal of drawing level before Dad’s Army/African Polistas restored their advantage.

Just when it appeared the champions had sealed victory, DSGHOB struck again to cut the deficit to half a goal. However, the final whistle came before they could complete the comeback, handing Dad’s Army/African Polistas a narrow 6-5½ victory.

The thrilling contest drew applause from the crowd, who witnessed an exciting showcase of skill, determination and competitive spirit.

Sahnoon’s influential performance was recognised with the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He received a beautiful trophy from Accra Polo Club Trustees Chairman Alhaji Yusif Ibrahim, who had celebrated his 80th birthday just days earlier.

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