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Majority rejects Minority’s claims over GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 October 2026 2:50pm
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The Majority on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Committee has rejected the Minority’s allegation that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has failed to account for GH¢49.7 million spent on the evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa.

The caucus described the claims as “dubious political mischief”.

Chairman of the Committee, Dr Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, dismissed the Minority’s allegations, insisting that the Ministry had accounted for the expenditure.

He said a document spanning more than 200 pages, submitted in response to the Minority’s request under the Right to Information (RTI) law, provides details of the expenditure incurred during the evacuation exercise.

Dr Vanderpuije maintained that the records presented by the Ministry contradict the Minority’s claims of non-accountability.

The Majority is instead calling on the Attorney-General to initiate a forensic investigation into all evacuation exercises undertaken by the erstwhile New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The Minority has insisted that the Ministry must provide a full account of the funds, while the Majority maintains that the documents submitted adequately address the concerns raised.

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