Don’t throw away empty egg cartons — 6 smart ways to reuse them

Once disposable containers like egg cartons are empty, it can be easy to toss them in the recycling bin without a second thought. However, next time you use a carton up, you might want to reconsider parting ways with it so quickly.

Their compact size and biodegradable material can go a long way toward home projects, and maybe even save you some valuable time and money in the process.

Below, we’ve rounded up six smart ways to reuse egg cartons around your home, rather than throwing them away.

1. Bird Feeders

For a budget-friendly, easy-to-DIY bird feeder, cut the upper lid off your egg carton. Next, poke or punch holes into each corner of the carton and thread string or twine through.

Finally, fill your new bird feeder with birdseed, hang it near your window, and enjoy a steady stream of bird visitors.

2. Composting Material

The ideal compost ratio features three to four parts brown material to one part green material. If you’re looking for a carbon-rich “brown” material, look no further than egg cartons.

Once you’ve added your leftover carton, you can balance it out with nitrogen-rich green materials like coffee grounds, fruit and vegetable scraps, and trimmings from annual and perennial plants.

3. Holiday Ornament Storage

The cups in egg cartons make them ideal containers for other round objects.

Rather than spending extra money on holiday decoration storage at the store, consider using your extra cartons to hold Christmas ornaments and other seasonal baubles.

You can even stack several cartons in storage, although labeling them will go a long way in helping you remember which carton holds which decorations.

4. Jewelry Organization

Outside of the holiday season, egg carton cups are great for organizing other small items, such as the earrings, brooches, and rings in your jewelry collection.

The size of the cartons helps them fit into even shallow drawers and small spaces.

The next time you move, they’re sturdy enough to keep your jewelry safe and easy to access during an otherwise chaotic time.

5. Kids’ Crafts

When it comes to the creative children’s crafts you can make out of egg cartons, the possibilities are truly endless.

The carton cups could hold different shades of paint during your next painting day, or you could fashion the cups into a cardboard flower wreath.

No matter which craft you decide to do, odds are you’ll help boost the kids’ fine motor skills, all without breaking the bank at a toy or craft store.

6. Seed Starters

If you’ve been thinking about getting into indoor gardening, hang onto your leftover egg cartons.

All you’ll need to do is fill each cup with potting soil, and you’ll be ready to plant a whole host of different small seeds, including flowers, herbs, and lettuce.

When the time comes to move your seedlings to a larger garden, you can plant your cardboard directly in the soil.

This will help reduce transplant shock for seedlings, and because the material is biodegradable, it can break down in the soil with no issues.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.