Old students of Peki SHS break ground to give 70-year-old school infrastructure a facelift

One of the oldest secondary schools in the country is the Peki Secondary School in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

Built in early 1957 as Ghana gained independence, the school has served numerous people who are today playing different roles in nation-building.

But the school, like many others, struggles with infrastructure that matches its importance.

In a move to change the story, old student unions have started reconnecting to transform their alma mater.

Led by Accra-based private businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Davida Roofing, Mr David Aziago, the 2003 year group, in collaboration with the 2011 year group, on Friday, October 9, broke ground for the construction of an ultra-modern school entrance.

The proposed entrance

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Mr Aziago, who doubles as the National President of the Old Students Association of the school, said, “This school made us who we are today, so it is all about giving back to her.”

He noted that the construction of the entrance is the first phase of the project, adding that a fence wall will be built around the entire institution to ensure the safety and security of the school.

He used the occasion to call on other past students to join the project. Mr Aziago announced his personal donation of building materials to start the project to motivate others to join.

In a brief ceremony before the breaking of the ground for the project, the Paramount Chief of Peki Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, who is also an old student, served as chairman of the occasion and welcomed the initiative.

Beyond the project, he appealed to parents and guardians to also play critical roles when their children are in school and not leave everything on the shoulders of the government due to the Free Senior High School initiative.

With his elders, they broke ground for the commencement of the work and gave their full support for the project. He also disclosed that a private land near the school will be secured to discourage private activities that will affect teaching and learning.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Peace Goka, also welcomed the initiative. She showed appreciation to Mr Aziago and his team for remembering the school.

“The entrance to every home is the first thing that will attract a visitor", she noted about the importance of the upgraded entrance.

Speaking on the challenges of the seventy-year-old school, Ms Goka said fencing the school is very critical at this moment because residents use the campus as a pathway to their homes, disrupting "serious academic hours”

The school currently has some GETFund projects under construction; she therefore appealed to authorities to speed up the projects and hand them over to fill the infrastructure gaps.

She also revealed that an important facility that is under construction and needs to be completed as soon as possible is the school’s girls' dormitory.

“Girl child education has increased, and so the school now has a higher number of female students, so they need larger space,” she said.

The school has over 100 teaching and non-teaching staff with a student population of over 3,000.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.