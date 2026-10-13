UMB MD wins ‘CEO of the Year’, banking category at 2026 Ghana Credit Excellence Awards

Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah

The Managing Director of Universal Merchant Bank, Dr. Philip Oti-Mensah, has been named CEO of the Year – Banking at the 2026 Ghana Credit Excellence Awards.

This was in recognition of his leadership and contribution to the growth and development of Ghana’s banking industry.

The 2026 Ghana Credit Excellence Awards honoured some of Ghana’s leading banking executives, credit professionals and financial institutions, recognising outstanding leadership, institutional performance and contributions to the development of the country’s financial services sector.

Charlotte Yawa Impraim, Head of Credit Risk Management and Recoveries at Zenith Bank (Ghana) Ltd., received the Woman of Excellence Leadership in Credit of the Year award. The honour recognises her leadership and professional contribution to credit risk management and recoveries.

Charlotte Yawa Impraim

Dr. Augustine N. Beakana, Chief Executive Officer of Bonzali Community Bank PLC, was named CEO of the Year – Community Banking, reflecting his leadership and the institution’s contribution to community banking and financial inclusion.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awardwas presented to Gladys Okyere, former Chief Executive Officer of South Birim Community Bank PLC, in recognition of her long and distinguished service to community banking and her contribution to developing the next generation of financial sector leaders.

Together, the individual honours highlighted the importance of visionary leadership, sound credit management, professional excellence and institutional resilience in building a stronger and more inclusive financial sector.

Business Honours: Community banks, credit unions and recovery firms

The awards also recognised institutions whose operations contribute to financial inclusion, responsible lending, effective debt recovery and the sustainability of credit markets.

The winners in the institutional categories were:

Debt Collection Agency of the Year: Experts Consult Ltd.

Community Bank of the Year: Atwima Kwanwoma Community Bank PLC

SME Community Bank Brand of the Year: Lower Pra Community Bank PLC

Community Bank Brand of the Year: Bonzali Community Bank PLC

Credit Union of the Year: Emmanuel Co-operative Credit Union Ltd.

The recognition of community banks, a credit union and a debt collection agency underscored the important role these institutions play in expanding access to financial services, supporting small businesses and households, and strengthening credit discipline across the economy.

Community-based financial institutions, in particular, remain important to the financing needs of traders, farmers, entrepreneurs and households that may have limited access to conventional banking services. Meanwhile, professional debt recovery firms contribute to credit market sustainability by helping lenders manage delinquent accounts and improve recoveries.

Their recognition at the awards reinforces the need for a financial ecosystem in which banks and non-bank institutions work alongside one another to promote responsible credit practices, improve access to finance and support sustainable economic growth.

Beyond Stabilisation: Building a Stronger Financial Sector

The theme of the 2026 awards reflected the importance of moving beyond macroeconomic stabilisation towards a financial system that is resilient, inclusive and sustainable.

As Ghana continues to strengthen its financial sector, institutions must remain focused on prudent credit management, sound governance, effective risk controls, improved recoveries and responsible lending. These priorities are essential to protecting financial stability, supporting private-sector growth and expanding access to finance.

The awards provide a platform for recognising institutions and professionals that demonstrate these principles through their leadership, performance and commitment to excellence. They also encourage healthy competition, continuous improvement and the adoption of best practices across the financial services industry.

By celebrating outstanding achievements in banking, credit management and non-bank financial services, the Ghana Credit Excellence Awards seeks to inspire higher professional standards and promote a culture of accountability, innovation and sustainable performance.

The awards brought together distinguished leaders from universal banks, community banks, credit unions, debt collection agencies and other financial institutions to celebrate excellence, innovation and professional achievement across Ghana’s banking and non-bank financial services landscape.

The Ghana Credit Excellence Awards is an annual awards programme organised by the Chartered Institute of Credit Management (Ghana) (CICMG) to recognise and celebrate outstanding institutions, executives and professionals whose achievements contribute to the growth and development of Ghana’s financial services sector.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.