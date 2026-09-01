UMB S.P.E.E.D. Stars lift Bankers Football Gala trophy

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Universal Merchant Bank’s S.P.E.E.D. Stars are champions of the 2026 Bankers Football Gala, topping a field of eight banks after a campaign built on discipline, composure and a refusal to blink under pressure.
The title was sealed on Saturday, August 29, 2026, capping a tournament that tested every team in Ghana's banking sector — and left UMB standing at the top.
Across the competition, the UMB S.P.E.E.D. Stars found their edge in the moments that mattered: holding their shape when games tightened, staying patient through knockout pressure, and pulling together as a unit when it counted most.
That composure carried them past strong competition from rival banks and into the final reckoning as champions.
"Grit, teamwork and the UMB spirit" — that's how the Bank summed up the run, and it's hard to argue with a trophy as the evidence.
More than a trophy
The Gala is billed as a platform for camaraderie and healthy competition across the financial sector, but for UMB, the win lands as something bigger: proof that the values it champions in the workplace — discipline, collaboration, resilience — translate directly onto the pitch.
It's also the latest marker in a year where football has become a genuine strategic thread for the Bank. In May 2026, UMB signed a three-year partnership with the Ghana Football Association, backing the national teams, domestic competitions, women's football and youth development.
The Gala title now sits alongside that commitment as further evidence that the bank isn't just sponsoring the game from a distance — it's playing it too.
For the S.P.E.E.D. Stars, Saturday was a victory earned point by point. For UMB, it's a reminder that the same spirit driving its people at work is just as alive on the pitch — and that the Bank's investment in football, from grassroots to gala day, continues to pay off.
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