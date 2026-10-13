Digital transformation has reshaped how customers interact with businesses. Customers can now pay, lodge complaints, request information, and access services through mobile apps, websites, chatbots, and social media. These advances promise speed, convenience and a better customer experience. Yet a critical question remains: what happens when the technology works, but the service mindset behind it does not?

Consider a customer who reports a failed mobile money transaction via WhatsApp. An automated message acknowledges the complaint. The customer is then directed to call a helpline, where an agent refers the matter to another department. Days later, the customer is still waiting for a resolution. The organisation has digital channels. It has automated responses. It may even have a complaint management system. What it lacks is someone who takes ownership of the customer’s experience. Digital transformation without an ownership culture can digitise poor service. It can simply transfer old service problems onto new platforms without addressing the behaviours and processes that created them.

Technology cannot replace accountability

An ownership mindset means accepting responsibility for helping a customer reach a satisfactory outcome, even when the problem originates elsewhere in the organisation. It shifts the focus from defending departmental boundaries to solving the customer’s problem. In the digital era, this mindset matters more than ever. Customers move between channels expecting a connected experience. They do not see the internal structures, technical limitations or departmental divisions that shape service delivery. They see one organization.

When a customer has to repeat the same complaint across several channels, the organisation has shifted its coordination burden onto the customer. When an automated system cannot resolve an issue and offers no clear route to human assistance, convenience turns into frustration. When a complaint is marked as closed before the customer receives a solution, operational efficiency takes priority over customer experience. These failures reveal a deeper problem. The organisation has digitised its processes without building a culture of accountability.

What ownership looks like in digital service

Ownership begins when employees take responsibility for moving a customer’s problem towards resolution. An employee who receives a complaint does not need to solve every technical issue personally. However, that employee should guide the customer to the right support, ensure the issue reaches the appropriate team and communicate progress until the matter is resolved. Organisations must also design digital journeys around the customer’s needs. Chatbots should handle routine enquiries while providing a clear escalation path for complex problems. Customer relationship management systems should help teams share information and maintain continuity across channels. Complaint management processes should track resolution, not merely the number of tickets closed.

Leadership has an equally important role. Employees cannot sustain an ownership culture when management rewards speed alone, discourages initiative or penalises staff for decisions made in the customer’s interest. Performance measures must recognise resolution quality, customer effort, follow-through and learning from complaints.

The real test of digital transformation

For businesses in Ghana, where customers increasingly engage with organisations through mobile money, digital banking, e-commerce and social media, the quality of digital service will depend on more than the availability of technology. It will depend on whether organisations accept responsibility when the customer journey breaks down. Digital transformation should therefore change both the systems organisations use and the way their people think about service.

The ultimate measure of success is not how many digital channels a business operates, how quickly its chatbot responds or how many complaints its system records. It is whether customers can access services with less effort, receive timely assistance and trust the organisation to follow through. Technology can digitise a process, but ownership gives that process purpose. Without a culture of responsibility, organisations risk delivering yesterday’s poor service through today’s sophisticated platforms. The customer deserves more than a digital response. The customer deserves a solution.

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Writer: Dr. Genevieve Sedalo, Department of Marketing, University of Professional Studies. gdsedalo@gmail.com

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.