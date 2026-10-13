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Minister orders suspension of Obuasi SHS headmaster over alleged sexual misconduct following JoyNews investigation

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 October 2026 5:54pm
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The Minister of Education has directed the immediate suspension of the Headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School, Zakaria Abdulai, over allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education, the directive follows an investigation by JoyNews and Manasseh Azure Awuni into the allegations against the headmaster.

The Ministry said the Minister had instructed the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take immediate steps to suspend Mr Abdulai pending a full investigation into the matter.

The Minister has also requested the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service to commence investigations.

The Ministry of Education and the GES reiterated their position that alleged misconduct of this nature would not be tolerated in educational institutions across the country.

The statement, signed by the Ministry’s Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, stressed that parents and guardians entrust their children to teachers, whose responsibility is to protect and safeguard them rather than abuse them.

The suspension is intended to allow investigations into the allegations to proceed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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