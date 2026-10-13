Mahama says Ghana is safer today as he commissions 85-bed ward at Police Hospital

President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana is safer today than it was in the past, attributing the improvement to the efforts of the Ghana Police Service in maintaining peace and security across the country.

The President made the remarks during the commissioning of an 85-bed ward at the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra, named after Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The commissioning of the three-storey facility formed part of activities marking the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Police Hospital. The ward is equipped with modern healthcare facilities.

President Mahama commended Mr Yohuno for his leadership and dedication to ensuring peace and security nationwide.

"Our country is safer today than it was before," the President said.

The President cited the testimony of a bus driver, who noted that commercial vehicles can now travel at any hour of the night without fear of highway robbery.

"He (the driver) says today, any time the bus is full, even at 2:00 am, they take off because the roads are safer."

He said the country had also witnessed a reduction in unresolved murder cases and praised the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for its efforts in crime detection and investigations.

President Mahama further commended the Police Intelligence Directorate and the Police Cyber Unit for their contributions to national security.

"Indeed, this Police Administration is doing a yeoman's job, and as Commander-in-Chief and President of the Republic, I want to express the gratitude of our nation to all of you, and urge you to keep up the good work," he said.

The President noted that Ghana continued to be recognised as one of the safest countries in West Africa, making it an attractive destination for visitors and investors.

"It's no wonder everybody wants to visit Ghana because they say it's the safest country in the whole of West Africa, and I can assure you that we'll continue to provide you with the logistics that you need to continue to do your job."

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, said President Mahama’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and enhancing the welfare of security personnel continued to leave a lasting impact on the nation.

He said the new facility was a testament to the President’s determination to build a stronger and more inclusive Ghana.

The Inspector-General of Police expressed gratitude to President Mahama for his continuous support for the Police Service and the welfare of its personnel.

He assured the President that the Police Administration would continue to implement initiatives aimed at improving the health, welfare and operational effectiveness of officers.

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