Crime | Regional

Police arrest man captured in viral video assaulting wife in Agona Nkwanta

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  13 October 2026 7:12pm
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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a 30-year-old farmer captured in a viral video assaulting his wife, Diana Mensah, 25, at Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 13, the suspect, identified as Emmanuel Kwofie, was arrested on Monday, October 12, 2026, at about 7:00 p.m. in Agona Nkwanta.

According to the Western Regional Police Command, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and the victim are married and live together at Domeabra in the Agona Nkwanta Municipality. The victim deals in second-hand clothing.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday, October 8, after the suspect allegedly accused his wife of having an extramarital affair and subjected her to severe beating, as captured in the circulating video.

The victim was rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken to the Agona Nkwanta Polyclinic, where she received treatment and was discharged.

The suspect is currently in police custody and is expected to be put before court, the police said in a press release dated October 13, 2026.

The statement was signed by Chief Superintendent Olivia E. Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Western Regional Police Command.

Read the full statement below

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