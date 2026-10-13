Angry Tema Community 25 residents threaten to sleep at GWL over water shortage

Residents of Tema Community 25 and surrounding communities have threatened to occupy the head office of the Ghana Water Limited (GWL) and sleep there until a reliable water supply is restored.

The residents say they have endured persistent water shortages for years, forcing many households to rely on water tankers and boreholes at high cost.

They issued the warning after a previous visit to the company’s Tema office and assurances of intervention failed to improve the situation.

They are demanding urgent intervention from the government and Ghana Water, warning that they would bring their families and mattresses to the company’s head office and remain there until water supply is restored.

“We have given the government two weeks. If we don’t get the water, then we’re going to take action. We would come and sleep at the Ghana Water Limited office till we get water,” they warned.

The residents said they had visited the company’s regional office twice and received responses but were yet to see a lasting solution that would ensure a reliable supply to all affected households.

In an interview with JoyNews, one resident lamented the situation.

“Since 2022, in fact, it has been an unbearable situation within this community. We’ve not been having water. We depend on tankers that supply us water almost every day,” the resident said.

The resident added that the shortage had also affected four fire hydrants serving the community and surrounding areas, raising concerns about access to water during fire outbreaks.

Another resident, who has lived in the community for eight years, said she had relied on borehole water throughout her stay and had invested nearly GH¢30,000 in a reverse osmosis filtration system because of concerns about water quality.

She said the water crisis had also affected her rental property, which had remained vacant for a year, resulting in lost income.

Other residents said some households spend between GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,200 monthly to purchase water, describing the situation as financially burdensome.

They accused the water company of charging estimated bills despite the absence of water in their taps.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.