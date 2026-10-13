LA 2028: Black Queens face Zambia in final Olympic qualifier

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Black Queens will face Zambia in the final qualifying round for the 2028 Olympic Games after cruising past Mauritius with a dominant 10-0 aggregate victory.
The Black Queens followed up their 3-0 first-leg win with a commanding 7-0 victory over Mauritius in Sekondi to comfortably advance to the final qualifying round.
Their reward is a reunion with Zambia, the same side that denied Ghana qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the two teams met in the final qualifying round.
The Black Queens have since undergone significant improvement and will be hoping to use their progress to overcome the Copper Queens this time around.
With a place at the 2028 Olympic Games at stake, Ghana will be aiming to finally break their Olympic qualification barrier and secure a historic first appearance at the Games.
Latest Stories
-
Star Oil donates GH¢1million towards construction of new CID facility
1 minute
-
Court hands Adjetey Sowah, two others lifetime bans after Amputee Football legal dispute
10 minutes
-
NDC appoints Julius Kwame Anthony as a Deputy Communications Director
11 minutes
-
Ghana repatriates 120 Nigerians rescued from suspected cybercrime centres
15 minutes
-
NPP rejects Emelia Agbenyo’s appointment as Deputy EC Chair, demands withdrawal
20 minutes
-
EOCO grants Suame MP John Darko enquiry bail in GH¢27m SIC investigation
23 minutes
-
NPP cannot question EC appointment after appointing own people to Commission – Kwakye Ofosu
29 minutes
-
BoG deepens public trust with regional stakeholder forum in Techiman
39 minutes
-
‘We have turned the tide’ – Ato Forson says Ghana is ready to take off
43 minutes
-
Police arrest man captured in viral video assaulting wife in Agona Nkwanta
45 minutes
-
KATH Mother and Baby Unit construction stalled for 14 months over unpaid contractor arrears
59 minutes
-
Government wanted to ‘tilt the balance’ with new EC appointments – Kwakye Ofosu
1 hour
-
Angry Tema Community 25 residents threaten to sleep at GWL over water shortage
1 hour
-
BoG takes financial literacy drive to Techiman, vows to protect depositors
1 hour
-
‘Stop the distractions’ – Akosua Manu demands answers over GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation cost
1 hour