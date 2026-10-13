Football

LA 2028: Black Queens face Zambia in final Olympic qualifier

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  13 October 2026 6:18pm
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Ghana’s Black Queens will face Zambia in the final qualifying round for the 2028 Olympic Games after cruising past Mauritius with a dominant 10-0 aggregate victory.

The Black Queens followed up their 3-0 first-leg win with a commanding 7-0 victory over Mauritius in Sekondi to comfortably advance to the final qualifying round.

Their reward is a reunion with Zambia, the same side that denied Ghana qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the two teams met in the final qualifying round.

The Black Queens have since undergone significant improvement and will be hoping to use their progress to overcome the Copper Queens this time around.

With a place at the 2028 Olympic Games at stake, Ghana will be aiming to finally break their Olympic qualification barrier and secure a historic first appearance at the Games.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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