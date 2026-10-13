WAFU Zone B: Black Starlets seal semifinal place with 3-1 win over Benin

Ghana’s Black Starlets have booked their place in the semifinals of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship following a convincing 3-1 victory over Benin in their second Group A game.

Issah Alidu scored twice, while Nii Tawiah Odoi was also on target as Ghana secured a second successive win in the competition.

The result means the Black Starlets have qualified for the semifinals with a game to spare in the group stage, putting them one step closer to their ultimate goal.

Ghana will now turn their attention to their final Group A fixture as they continue their quest for success at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship, which also serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.