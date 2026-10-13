Black Queens thrash Mauritius 7-0 to advance 10-0 on aggregate in Olympic Qualifiers

Audio By Carbonatix
The Black Queens produced a scintillating performance to demolish Mauritius 7-0 in the second leg of the second round of qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games at the Essipong Stadium on Tuesday.
The emphatic victory secures a 10-0 aggregate win for Ghana, having won the first leg 3-0 in Mauritius last Thursday.
Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side dominated from start to finish, overwhelming the visitors with pace, power and precision in the final third.
Captain Portia Boakye opened the scoring for the Queens before Evelyn Badu doubled the lead. Ajegipina Zakaria made it 3-0 for Ghana going into the break.
After the recess, the Queens continued to pile pressure on Mauritius, with substitutes making an instant impact.
Benedicte Simon marked her introduction with a goal in the 73rd minute, before Jennifer Cudjoe added the fifth in the 87th minute. Nancy Amoh and Mukarama Abdulai completed the rout with two late strikes to make it 7-0.
The result underlines Ghana's determination to secure a historic first qualification for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.
With the win, Ghana progresses to the third round of the qualifiers in search of a ticket to LA 2028.
Latest Stories
-
Court hands Adjetey Sowah, two others lifetime bans after Amputee Football legal dispute
5 minutes
-
NDC appoints Julius Kwame Anthony as a Deputy Communications Director
5 minutes
-
Ghana repatriates 120 Nigerians rescued from suspected cybercrime centres
9 minutes
-
NPP rejects Emelia Agbenyo’s appointment as Deputy EC Chair, demands withdrawal
14 minutes
-
EOCO grants Suame MP John Darko enquiry bail in GH¢27m SIC investigation
17 minutes
-
NPP cannot question EC appointment after appointing own people to Commission – Kwakye Ofosu
23 minutes
-
BoG deepens public trust with regional stakeholder forum in Techiman
33 minutes
-
‘We have turned the tide’ – Ato Forson says Ghana is ready to take off
37 minutes
-
Police arrest man captured in viral video assaulting wife in Agona Nkwanta
39 minutes
-
KATH Mother and Baby Unit construction stalled for 14 months over unpaid contractor arrears
53 minutes
-
Government wanted to ‘tilt the balance’ with new EC appointments – Kwakye Ofosu
60 minutes
-
Angry Tema Community 25 residents threaten to sleep at GWL over water shortage
1 hour
-
BoG takes financial literacy drive to Techiman, vows to protect depositors
1 hour
-
‘Stop the distractions’ – Akosua Manu demands answers over GH¢49.7m South Africa evacuation cost
1 hour
-
Formula 1 to return to Africa with Rwanda Grand Prix in early 2030s
1 hour