Football

Black Queens thrash Mauritius 7-0 to advance 10-0 on aggregate in Olympic Qualifiers

Source: GFA  
  13 October 2026 6:02pm
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The Black Queens produced a scintillating performance to demolish Mauritius 7-0 in the second leg of the second round of qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games at the Essipong Stadium on Tuesday.

The emphatic victory secures a 10-0 aggregate win for Ghana, having won the first leg 3-0 in Mauritius last Thursday.

Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren's side dominated from start to finish, overwhelming the visitors with pace, power and precision in the final third.

Captain Portia Boakye opened the scoring for the Queens before Evelyn Badu doubled the lead. Ajegipina Zakaria made it 3-0 for Ghana going into the break.

After the recess, the Queens continued to pile pressure on Mauritius, with substitutes making an instant impact.

Benedicte Simon marked her introduction with a goal in the 73rd minute, before Jennifer Cudjoe added the fifth in the 87th minute. Nancy Amoh and Mukarama Abdulai completed the rout with two late strikes to make it 7-0.

The result underlines Ghana's determination to secure a historic first qualification for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament.

With the win, Ghana progresses to the third round of the qualifiers in search of a ticket to LA 2028.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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