‘We have turned the tide’ – Ato Forson says Ghana is ready to take off

Audio By Carbonatix
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana has turned the tide from economic crisis and laid the foundation for sustained progress, but has cautioned that further gains will depend on protecting macroeconomic stability.
According to him, the country was moving in the right direction, with the foundation now in place to support economic take-off.
“Today we have turned the tide. We are moving the right direction. And I can assure you that based on the foundation that we have laid, this country is ready to take off,” Dr. Forson said.
The Finance Minister, however, stressed that the turnaround was not a reason to abandon caution. He said the stability underpinning the recovery must remain central to the country’s next steps.
“And we will take off cautiously. Bear in mind that all the gains we have made is dependent on us maintaining the macroeconomic stability,” he cautioned.
Dr. Forson said building on the progress achieved must go hand in hand with preserving its foundations.
“And so, the gains that we will build on, we should not forget the foundation that we have laid,” he added.
He also reminded those entrusted with the country’s leadership that their mandate was to respond to a national crisis and work to the satisfaction of Ghanaians.
“We were elected to come and save a country in crisis. Don’t forget that. President Mahama and his members of parliament were elected to save this country because Ghana was in a crisis. Let us not forget that,” he said.
The Finance Minister emphasised that delivering on that mandate remained a shared responsibility, even as the country’s circumstances improved. “Together, we have a responsibility. A responsibility to work to the satisfaction of the people of Ghana,” he said.
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