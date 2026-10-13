NPP rejects Emelia Agbenyo’s appointment as Deputy EC Chair, demands withdrawal

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected the appointment of Emelia Afi Agbenyo as a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), calling on President John Mahama to withdraw the appointment over concerns about her previous political activities.

In a statement issued by the National Communications Director, Miracles Aboagye, on Tuesday, October 13, the party questioned Ms Agbenyo’s ability to demonstrate political neutrality, citing her role as a governance sector spokesperson during the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s preparation of its 2024 manifesto and her alleged participation in the party’s campaign activities.

The NPP argued that her appointment to the leadership of the institution responsible for overseeing Ghana’s elections could undermine public confidence in the Electoral Commission, particularly ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The party said Ms Agbenyo had appeared at NDC campaign rallies and worn party-branded T-shirts while advocating for the party, arguing that such activities raised concerns about the perception of impartiality expected of an electoral commissioner.

The NPP also cited President Mahama’s criticism in March 2023 of appointments he described as involving political activists at the Electoral Commission.

According to the party, the President had called for an amendment to Article 43(2) of the 1992 Constitution to require parliamentary approval for such appointments.

It accused the President of acting contrary to the position he had previously expressed and said the issue required public scrutiny.

“The consequences are serious,” the party said, warning that a loss of public confidence in the EC could lead to suspicion surrounding voter registration, boundary decisions and the declaration of election results.

The NPP called on President Mahama to withdraw Ms Agbenyo’s appointment and urged the Council of State to explain the advice it gave on the nomination.

It further appealed to the government to use the ongoing constitutional review process to reform the appointment of Electoral Commission members, in line with the proposal the President reportedly made in 2023.

The party maintained that it would use lawful means to protect the integrity of Ghana’s electoral system and called on civil society organisations, religious bodies, the media and other citizens to support its demand.

Ms Agbenyo was sworn into office on October 12, 2026, alongside Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, to fill vacancies created by the departure of former Deputy Chairpersons Dr Bossman Eric Asare and Samuel Tettey.

President Mahama urged the two appointees to discharge their constitutional responsibilities independently and impartially, without favouring any political party or candidate.

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