Photos: Mahama commissions 85-bed Police Hospital ward, donates two ambulances

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has commended the Ghana Police Service for improvements in public safety and crime investigations, while urging the Service to sustain efforts to protect lives and property.
He made the remarks on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at the commissioning of a new 85-bed ward complex at the Ghana Police Hospital in Accra.
The facility, named the Christian Tetteh Yohuno Ward Complex after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), is expected to improve healthcare for police personnel, their families and the general public.
The President praised IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and the Police Administration for their work in maintaining peace and security across the country.
He said investment in police healthcare was essential because officers regularly face physical and psychological demands in the line of duty, including exposure to violence, emergencies and other traumatic situations.
President Mahama stressed that officers injured during operations must receive timely and quality medical care, adding that their welfare was closely linked to their ability to protect the public effectively.
He urged the hospital’s management and staff to maintain high standards of hygiene, patient safety and professional care, while ensuring that the new facility and its equipment were properly maintained.
To strengthen emergency response and patient care, the President also donated two new ambulances to the hospital.
He further assured the Police Service of additional logistical support, including more armoured vehicles, as part of efforts to improve operational effectiveness and officer safety.
The commissioning forms part of efforts to expand the Police Hospital’s capacity to serve both security personnel and the wider public.
Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno welcomed the new facility, describing it as an important step towards improving healthcare delivery for officers, their families and other patients.
He said the additional beds and expanded facilities would enable the hospital to provide more specialised care on site, reducing the need to transfer patients to other health facilities and easing the associated costs and inconvenience.
The IGP reaffirmed the Police Administration’s commitment to maintaining the complex and ensuring that it continued to provide quality healthcare to all who needed its services.
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