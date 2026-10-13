From near-deferral to three awards: UMaT graduate’s academic journey

Solicity Amankwa-Taylor, a graduate of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), has earned three academic awards after financial difficulties nearly forced her to defer her studies, a challenge she says was eased by the MTN Bright Scholarship.

Solicity, who studied Environmental and Safety Engineering, faced growing financial pressure after her father lost his job, leaving her mother’s business as the family’s main source of income.

With her elder brother also pursuing tertiary education, meeting tuition, accommodation and other university expenses became increasingly difficult.

She said the situation left her considering external financial support or deferring her studies until her family’s circumstances improved.

“Things became tough financially to the point that I had to either find a means of financial support or defer. When I found out I had been selected as an MTN Bright Scholar, I had hope in achieving my dreams again,” she said.

The scholarship provided financial support for tuition and accommodation, easing the burden on her family and allowing her to concentrate on her academic work.

“The scholarship helped me channel all my focus on my studies. With a sound mind, I was also able to help some of my colleagues academically,” she added.

Solicity’s academic performance earned her three awards during her university journey.

At the 9th Ghana Mining Industry Awards, she was named Best Level 200 Female Engineering Student.

She also received the Prof. Newton Attah Amegbey Award for Best Graduating Student in the Department of Environmental and Safety Engineering and the Prof. Douglas Boateng Award for Best Graduating Student in the Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies at graduation.

She is currently undertaking her national service as a Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) personnel at YILPORT-ATSL in Takoradi, where she is applying the knowledge and skills acquired during her studies.

Her experience forms part of stories highlighting the impact of the MTN Bright Scholarship as MTN Ghana marks 30 years of operations in the country under the theme, “30 Years of Progress, Power to You.”

The scholarship, an initiative of the MTN Ghana Foundation, supports brilliant but financially disadvantaged students in public tertiary institutions.

It covers tuition, accommodation, stipends for reading materials and a laptop to help beneficiaries pursue their education.

Solicity’s journey illustrates how financial assistance can help students overcome barriers to completing their education and prepare for professional careers.

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