UMAT lecturer calls for tax relief to drive rooftop solar adoption in Ghana

The Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, Professor Christian Kwaku Amuzuvi, is calling for bold policy reforms to accelerate Ghana’s transition to renewable energy, particularly residential rooftop solar photovoltaic systems.

Delivering his address at the 13th Professorial Inaugural Lecture, Professor Amuzuvi drew a strong comparison between Ghana’s successful Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) adoption programme and the potential expansion of rooftop solar across households and institutions.

He argued that the long-standing concern over the high initial cost of solar systems is no longer valid, describing it as an outdated barrier in the face of increasing global competitiveness in renewable energy technologies.

“We are refusing to use it because we always say the initial cost. But now it has become so competitive; that story is over. If we don’t go for it, nothing happens. We have nothing to lose if we go for it now,” he stated.

Professor Amuzuvi proposed that government temporarily remove taxes on solar equipment to encourage widespread adoption, stressing that incentives are key to triggering mass uptake.

According to him, Ghana’s experience with LPG demonstrates that once citizens are educated and given access, adoption increases significantly, eventually becoming part of everyday life.

He explained that a similar approach could lead to a surge in solar installations across homes, hotels, and industries, describing the potential outcome as an “energy boom.”

The lecturer further noted that while the initial investment may be substantial, users would recover costs within five to seven years, after which the systems capable of lasting 15 years or more would deliver long-term savings and profit.

Professor Amuzuvi concluded that making rooftop solar more affordable would not only accelerate Ghana’s clean energy transition but also reduce pressure on natural resources and improve environmental sustainability.

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