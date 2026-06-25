Fifty 50 Club commissions maternal and child health centre in Kyekyewere-Dadwen

The Fifty 50 Club, an Obuasi-based non-profit association made up of employees of AngloGold Ashanti, its subsidiaries and employees of other corporate organisations in Ghana and abroad, has commissioned a fully furnished pediatric and maternal care centre for the Kyekyewere-Dadwen Community Health Centre as part of activities marking its sixth anniversary.

Founded in 2020, the Club has grown to 274 members and is funded through monthly dues and special contributions. To celebrate six years of community service, the Club invested a total of GH¢205,930 in the construction and furnishing of the new health facility.

The project follows an earlier donation of medical equipment worth GH¢35,000 to the same health centre in December 2024.

The anniversary event also featured the presentation of a full scholarship package to Abigail Botaah to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Mining Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology.

The Club provided GH¢9,000 to cover her first-year tuition fees, accommodation and related expenses, while committing to support the remaining three years of her studies subject to satisfactory academic performance.

Combined, the Club spent a record GH¢214,930 on the donation and scholarship initiative, representing the highest expenditure on a single event since its establishment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Club President Jacob Edmund-Acquah expressed appreciation to members for their unwavering commitment and financial support towards the flagship project.

He noted that the maternal and child health centre aligns with the Club’s mission of supporting local healthcare institutions to provide quality medical services.

He further called on individuals and corporate organizations to partner with the Club to expand its impact across communities.

The Acting Director of Health Services for the Adansi North District, Franklin Ampofo, commended the Club for its strategic investment in healthcare.

He said the facility would provide a conducive environment for mothers and children to access quality healthcare services and contribute to improved health outcomes in the district.

The District Chief Executive for Adansi North, Charles Ogbeh, described the project as a testament to the critical role of private sector participation in healthcare delivery.

According to him, such interventions complement government efforts and enable public resources to be redirected to other priority areas within the health sector.

Over the past six years, the Fifty 50 Club has implemented a range of social interventions, including funding life-saving medical treatments, supporting health facilities with essential equipment, providing educational scholarships for deserving students, and promoting economic empowerment through support for small businesses and artisans.

The commissioning of the maternal and child health centre and the scholarship award underscore the Club’s continued commitment to improving lives and creating sustainable opportunities within communities in the Obuasi enclave and beyond.

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