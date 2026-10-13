Young girls demand climate action, stronger protection against child marriage

Young girls have called for increased investment in education, healthcare and protection as climate change exposes more of them to risks, including child marriage, during Plan International Ghana’s Girls’ Takeover Day on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

The event formed part of activities to commemorate the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child, observed globally on October 11, and featured the launch of Plan International’s State of the World’s Girls 2026 report.

The report examines the links between climate change, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and child marriage.

The Girls’ Takeover initiative saw children and young people assume leadership roles at Plan International Ghana and UNICEF Ghana to amplify calls for girls’ rights and greater participation in decisions affecting their futures.

Speaking at the event, 14-year-old Priscilla, who took over as Country Director of Plan International Ghana for a day, said climate-related disasters were making life increasingly difficult for girls.

She said floods, droughts and extreme heat could disrupt education, limit access to healthcare and expose girls to violence, exploitation and pressure to marry at a young age.

“We are children. We should be learning, playing and dreaming about our future, not worrying about how climate disasters will affect our lives,” she said.

The children outlined five key recommendations to address these challenges, including keeping girls in school during climate-related emergencies, investing in girls’ health and ensuring access to essential services during disasters.

They also called for targeted support for girls at greater risk, including those with disabilities, girls from minority communities and those displaced from their homes.

The fifth recommendation urged leaders to include girls in climate-related decision-making, arguing that their experiences and ideas should inform policies affecting their lives.

“Even though we are young, we understand the challenges we face, and we deserve to be part of decisions about our future,” the children said.

Juliet, 21, who took over as UNICEF Ghana’s Officer in Charge for a day, said the initiative provided an opportunity for young people to demonstrate that their voices mattered in discussions about their rights and future.

The children also called for an end to child marriage and greater investment in girls’ rights as part of activities marking the 2026 International Day of the Girl Child.

They urged stakeholders to work towards a future in which every girl could access education, healthcare and protection, regardless of the climate challenges facing her community.

At the close of the event, the substantive Country Director of Plan International Ghana and UNICEF Ghana’s Officer in Charge assured the children that their proposals would be considered for action. The assurance followed the girls’ calls for stronger measures to protect their rights and ensure their participation in decisions affecting them.

“Our future matters. Our voices matter. And it is time to #ChangeHerForecast,” they said, as they formally launched Plan International’s State of the World’s Girls 2026 report.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.