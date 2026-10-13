Imagination Africa, Mentors Chess Academy to host second African Genius Chess Championship at Ghud Park

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Imagination Africa and Mentors Chess Academy will host the second African Genius Chess Championship on Saturday, 24 October 2026, at Ghud Park, Accra Mall.
The competition uses chess to develop young minds, promote inclusion and create equal opportunities for children from different socio-economic backgrounds.
“Talent and potential are not determined by a child’s social or economic circumstances. On the chessboard, every child starts with the same pieces and the same chances, and that is the opportunity we want to give them,” said Mariam Mahamah, co-founder of Imagination Africa.
The maiden edition, held at Legon City Mall in 2024, attracted more than 150 young players from over 15 schools across Ghana. Participants competed in age categories ranging from Under-8 to Under-20.
Twelve-year-old Dave Chief Quansah Acheampong was the standout performer, going unbeaten in four rounds against older players from Presec, the University of Ghana, DPS International and ARIS to win the Under-20 title.
The 2024 event was attended by a representative of the Ministry of Education and the High Commissioner of India to Ghana. Parents also praised the initiative for providing a conducive environment for children to learn and play chess.
This year’s competition will feature different age categories, with trophies, medals and gift prizes for top finishers and the best girl in each category.
The organisers say chess can help young people develop critical thinking, concentration, discipline, confidence and problem-solving skills. They have encouraged chess enthusiasts to participate.
Imagination Africa plans to make the championship an annual event and is seeking partners to expand its reach and support youth development, social inclusion and intellectual growth.
Imagination Africa is a non-profit organisation that identifies, develops and showcases young people’s talent in Ghana through sports, arts and academics, creating opportunities for underprivileged children to reach their full potential.
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