NPP cannot question EC appointment after appointing own people to Commission – Kwakye Ofosu

Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended the appointment of Emelia Affi Agbenyo to the Electoral Commission (EC), accusing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of double standards in its criticism of the decision.

The NPP has raised concerns about the appointment, arguing that Ms Agbenyo’s previous association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including her role as a spokesperson on the party’s manifesto committee, could raise questions about her impartiality as the Deputy Chairperson of the commission.

But speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Tuesday, October 13, Mr Kwakye Ofosu argued that the NPP was not in a position to question the appointment, given what he described as the party’s own record of appointing people with known political affiliations to the Commission.

“At the last count, there were at least four known NPP deputies on the Electoral Commission,” he said.

He cited the EC’s chairperson and other officials, including the recently resigned Deputy Chairperson, Dr Bossman Asare, and Dr Appiahene, whom he described as having publicly acknowledged their NPP affiliations.

He also mentioned Madam Salima Tijani, whom he identified as another person associated with the NPP who had been appointed to the Commission.

“How can a party that made these appointments to the Electoral Commission turn around and purport to be upset or angry over the appointment of an individual?” he asked.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu acknowledged that Ms Agbenyo had worked with the NDC in the past but said he believed she had the qualities needed to perform her new role professionally.

“It is true that Affi Agbenyo has worked in some capacities for the NDC, but I know her as a person, that she has the right temperament. She has the academic and professional standing. She has the presence of mind to operate professionally in the role that has been assigned to her,” he said.

He conceded that some people might have concerns about whether her political association could affect perceptions of fairness and balance at the Commission.

However, he maintained that the NPP’s own appointments to the EC weakened its criticism of the government’s decision.



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