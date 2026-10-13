Tresoldi nets hat-trick as Club Brugge win Inter thriller

Nicolo Tresoldi has scored four goals in the Champions League so far this season

Nicolo Tresoldi scored a stunning hat-trick as Club Brugge handed Inter Milan their fourth consecutive Champions League defeat, the first of its kind in their history, in a seven-goal thriller.

It took until the half-hour mark for the first of the seven strikes, when referee Rohit Saggi awarded a penalty for Club Brugge - which Tresoldi hammered into the top right corner for his first of the evening.

On the brink of half-time, captain Lautaro Martinez made it 1-1 with his first Champions League goal since November 2025.

But a costly mistake by Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who rushed out of his goal and missed the ball, allowed Tresoldi to slot it into an open goal for his second of the night.

Eleven minutes later came the hat-trick goal for Tresoldi, who latched on to Martinez's save before powering into the bottom corner for 3-1.

With less than 10 minutes to play, Martinez gave Inter hope of snatching a point with his second of the evening after pouncing on a loose ball in the box.

That hope seemed to be snatched away when Romeo Vermant reinstated the Belgian's two-goal lead three minutes from time.

But even in the 93rd minute, the goals were still flowing as substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny cut in from the left before whipping a great finish into the far corner to make it 4-3.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.