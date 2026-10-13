Saka responds to Arteta’s challenge with ‘huge impact’

Bukayo Saka responded to the challenge set by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, proving a game-changer in the 3-0 Champions League win over Lille.

The England forward has been told he should aim to score "two or three" goals per game, such was his quality and his boss's expectations.

Saka did not achieve that tally against the French visitors, but shook off illness to come off the bench and assist Eberechi Eze's strike that made it 2-0, before rolling in his side's third goal.

The 25-year-old has now scored four goals in nine games this season and looks to be taking the next step in his evolution as Arsenal's key man.

With the majority of his side's attacking play involving him, he has always been an influential figure. But with opposition defenders doubling up on him and injury issues over the last two seasons, there were doubts over whether Saka could still do what was asked of him in attack or if he had lost a yard of pace.

Arteta has tweaked Saka's positioning this season and, prior to Lille's visit, said it has been done deliberately to get him closer to the goal.

'He delivered with real quality'

"That is where we need to get him," said the Gunners boss before the game. "And if he misses the chance, so be it. At the end, the more volume we generate, the bigger the probability of him scoring more goals."

Saka's strike against Lille was a confident one-touch finish and came after he missed a late one-on-one opportunity in Saturday's Premier League victory over Leeds.

"He has been getting in great positions, getting shots, getting one-touch finishes and tap-ins," added Arteta.

"That is the kind of unpredictability we have with that player, otherwise we know how the opponent is going to defend him. He is doing well, he could have had another four or five goals by now, easily. But if he continues like that, we know.

"When he talks about scoring a certain amount of goals, he needs to be thinking about scoring a certain amount of goals per game. If that shifts, that mentality, he will get into those positions and score more goals."

Saka has scored 20 goals in a season just once in his career, which came in the 2023-24 campaign and 16 in the Premier League.

But the winger has also been in good goalscoring form for England with five in his last four matches and scored a double in the 7-0 Nations League demolition of Croatia in the recent international break.

Saka is now on 19 goals in major European competitions for Arsenal, only behind Thierry Henry (42), while he has nine assists in the Champions League which puts him behind Henry (16) and Cesc Fabregas (14).

He has refused to disclose the targets he has set himself, but Arteta welcomed Saka's response following his message to do more in front of goal.

The Spaniard said: "I don't know if that's the case, but I am very happy.

"He wasn't feeling that good yesterday and today, as he had some sort of illness. He wasn't ready to start but he was really wanting to contribute to the team if it was needed and he came on and made a huge impact and delivered with real quality."

Arteta revealed he also spoke to Saka after telling the media about his desire for the player to have a greater impact.

"After the press conference... I said 'Bukayo, I just killed you in the press conference, good luck tomorrow'.

"He was laughing. He knows that we have discussed these kind of things and he takes it because he wants to be the best version of himself.

"In order to do that, you have to put big objectives and challenges and try to reason by working and being consistent - and when it doesn't work, keep going because he has the ability to do it."

Gyokeres struggles on mixed night for fringe players

Arteta made five changes to the team that started the win over Leeds as the Gunners looked to navigate six matches in all competitions during this month.

Noni Madueke moved to the right wing after putting in a good performance on the left at the weekend, with Mikel Merino, Eze and Viktor Gyokeres all coming into the starting XI.

Eze had started just two games in all competitions before the match with Lille and Arteta had said his attitude had been "phenomenal" despite a lack of game time.

The 28-year-old showed flashes of his undoubted quality and his finish for Arsenal's second goal - and his first of the season - will give him confidence going forward.

Madueke had a mixed night as he showed his ability to beat a defender, but questions remain over his end product - even if he provided the assist for Jurrien Timber's classy opening goal.

However, it was not a good night for Gyokeres.

The Sweden striker scored 21 goals in all competitions last season as Arsenal won the title for the first time in 22 years and displayed his willingness to run and work hard.

But Gyokeres had just 12 touches before being replaced and Kai Havertz, as he so often does, looked a much better and more natural fit for the Arsenal frontline, teeing up Saka's goal too.

Arteta brought on Saka, Havertz and Martin Odegaard after going 1-0 up and all three contributed to show why they are still the first names on the teamsheet and why the Arsenal boss will be so reliant on them if they are to achieve more honours.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.