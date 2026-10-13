Techiman South MP ends decades of water struggle in Asutia

For generations, the people of Asutia, a farming community in the Techiman South Constituency of the Bono East Region, have known only one reality—the daily struggle for water.

A reality where children wake at dawn to trek long distances in search of a source that is neither clean nor reliable. A reality where the dry season doesn't just mean harsh weather, but the disappearance of the very water they depend on. A reality where sickness lurks in every sip. But today, that reality has changed.

For years, Asutia has been without a portable source of drinking water. Residents relied on an unclean water source that often ran dry during the dry seasons, forcing them to dig for water that was barely fit for consumption.

The consequences were devastating. Waterborne diseases became a constant companion, affecting children and adults alike.

Prince Richard Donkor, the Odikro of Asutia and former Assembly Member of the Asubrofo Electoral Area, has witnessed the suffering firsthand.

"We have suffered. Our people have been drinking unwholesome water. We battle waterborne diseases constantly because we have no choice," he recounted. "Sometimes, the stream dries up, and we have to dig for water that isn't even fit for animals. It has been a painful existence."

The community's prayers seemed to go unanswered year after year. That is, until now. After a long wait, hope arrived in the form of the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah.

Determined to end the community's water crisis, the MP initiated the drilling of a mechanized borehole—a project that would require persistence and faith. It wasn't easy. The first attempts yielded nothing. But the MP refused to give up.

"I am incredibly happy today. This was not an easy task," Hon. Adjei Mensah Korsah said during the handover ceremony. "We made three or four attempts trying to find water in this area. But I was determined that the people of Asutia must have clean water. Today, that determination has paid off. We have finally struck water, and the relief is immense."

The day of the handover was nothing short of a celebration. Women danced, children cheered, and elders smiled as clean, clear water gushed from the new borehole for the first time. For many, it was a moment they had waited for their entire lives.

"We are so thankful to the MP. For years, we prayed for this day. Now, our children will drink clean water. We can bathe and cook without fear. God bless the MP for remembering us," said an elated resident.

The mechanized borehole is expected to serve the entire community, providing a sustainable and safe source of drinking water that will last for years to come.

This project represents more than just access to clean water—it represents dignity, health, and hope.

No longer will the people of Asutia suffer from preventable waterborne diseases. No longer will women and children walk miles in search of water. No longer will the dry season bring fear and uncertainty. For the MP, this is a promise kept. For the people, it is a new beginning.

"The sound of this borehole is a song of freedom for us," said one elderly woman, tears of joy streaming down her face.

While celebrating this victory, community leaders are hopeful that more development projects will follow. They expressed gratitude to the MP for his intervention and urged him to continue championing the needs of rural communities like Asutia.

For now, however, the focus is on the simple pleasure that many take for granted—the ability to turn on a tap and have clean water flow. For Asutia, that simple pleasure is nothing short of a miracle.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.