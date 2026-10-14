Insurance firms have up till January 2027 to incorporate ESG in financial reporting

Dr Abiba Zakariah Commissioner of Insurance (AG)

Beginning January 2027, all insurance companies will have to incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in their financial reporting or face sanctions.

This follows the integration of ESG principles within the insurance industry in 2023 by the National Insurance Commission (NIC).

In partnership with the German Development Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa, the NIC conducted a comprehensive diagnostic study to evaluate ESG integration across the sector, aimed at identifying key gaps, opportunities, and areas for further advancement.

It then set a voluntary deadline for January 2026.

The move is part of Sustainable Finance Roadmap led by the Bank of Ghana and with support from the other financial regulators.

The NIC initiated its integration of ESG principles within the insurance industry in 2023.

A targeted survey was implemented to collect data from industry stakeholders. This allowed the NIC to assess the market’s adoption of ESG principles and ESG-related risks and opportunities, as well as to gauge the extent of ESG integration within company operations.

Based on the survey findings, the NIC developed and issued an industry guideline in December 2024, outlining general and specific requirements for regulated entities on ESG integration across the insurance value chain.

To facilitate industry compliance with these guidelines, the NIC introduced a suite of toolkits designed for self-assessment. These resources enable insurers to evaluate their current position regarding ESG and lay the groundwork for establishing a comprehensive Roadmap.

Subsequently, the NIC undertook several capacity-building initiatives addressing persons in charge of governance on the relevance of institutionalising ESG principles across their operations. Other training sessions were delivered to the senior management and persons designated as ESG-responsible officers across the sector.

The training emphasised the importance of integrating ESG into core business processes, highlighting that such integration extends beyond regulatory compliance and represents a strategic step towards long-term sustainability.

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