GFA and Sports Ministry must not rush Black Stars head coach appointment – Nana Fitz

Veteran football administrator Fitzgerald Barkers Woode has cautioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) against rushing the appointment of a new head coach for the Black Stars.

His advice comes following Carlos Queiroz’s mutual exit after Ghana’s humiliating start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars suffered a 2–0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké, followed by a disappointing 4–2 loss to The Gambia on home soil.

Following Queiroz’s departure, the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports established a five-member search committee to evaluate, interview, and shortlist potential candidates for the vacant post.

The GFA set October 15 as the deadline for applications.

Ghana is scheduled to face Somalia in a back-to-back qualifier this November at the Accra Sports Stadium.

An interim technical crew is expected to manage the team through those fixtures before a substantive manager is formally appointed.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Barkers Woode popularly known as Nana Fitz urged the football authorities to remain patient during the hiring process despite the mounting pressure to turn the team's form around.

Nana Fitz stressed that the next head coach must possess a deep understanding of Ghanaian football, its unique challenges, and the cultural context surrounding the national team.

According to him, the GFA needs to appoint someone who truly recognizes our local football environment, the country’s footballing philosophy, and the realities of the resources available.

Nana Fitz noted that such insight would help the new coach adapt swiftly and deliver the expected results.

The Black Stars currently sit at the bottom of Group C without a point.

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