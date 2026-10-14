Stacy Mense’s ‘W’ahyira Me’ gains airplay on radio, digital platforms

Ghanaian contemporary gospel artiste Stacy Mense is gaining attention with her debut single, W’ahyira Me, which has received airplay and is performing well on digital platforms.

The song speaks of God’s goodness and the blessings that come with trust in and obedience to His word.

Stacy Mense, born Anastasia Hannah Amuzu, is a Ghanaian contemporary gospel artiste, singer, songwriter, worship leader and registered nurse whose life and artistry are deeply rooted in faith, worship, service and a desire to inspire others through music.

Her musical journey began in childhood and has evolved through years of church worship, gospel ministry, songwriting, vocal performance and service. Today, Stacy brings together heartfelt worship, personal testimony and contemporary gospel expression to create music that glorifies God while encouraging listeners to remain anchored in faith, hope, gratitude and the promises of God.

THE ARTIST

For Stacy Mense, music is more than creative expression; it is an extension of her faith and a form of ministry.

Her musical journey began at an early age, singing alto alongside her siblings as part of a family singing band within a well-established family fellowship. This early exposure to music nurtured her vocal ability and established a lasting passion for worship and gospel music.

That foundation continued to develop through her involvement in church ministry. Stacy became an active member of The Church of Pentecost, Avenor Branch, where she served on the worship team and ministered during Sunday services. Through this experience, she began to understand worship not simply as music, but as an opportunity to serve God and His people.

She later became a member of the gospel trio Victorious Sisters, founded by Christopher Baffour Awuah, the younger brother of Reverend Owusu Ansah. The group was managed by Reverend Gabriel Ansah and Mr Kankam and featured Stacy alongside Esther Saforo and the late Cynthia Tetteh.

Stacy’s musical development continued through her involvement with gospel music groups, including One Family and Marko and the Urban Worshippers, where she contributed as both a singer and songwriter. She has written songs for these groups as well as for individual gospel artistes, including Nicole King.

Her experience also extends to backing vocals and collaborative gospel ministry. She has ministered alongside Ghanaian gospel musicians, including the late Sampson Annor and Nana Yaw Asare. Her engagements included a performance of Nana Yaw Asare’s Odumankoma during the launch of the All-Gospel Stars song in Kumasi.

These experiences have played an important role in shaping Stacy’s development as a vocalist, songwriter, worship minister and contemporary gospel artiste.

A LIFE ROOTED IN WORSHIP

Stacy’s ministry journey has continued across several Christian communities, each contributing to her spiritual growth and development as a worshipper and servant of God.

She was a committed member of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Osu Branch, where she worshipped under the ministry of Rev. Kofi Okyere, now the resident pastor of ICGC Milton Keynes Branch.

She later became a member of ICGC Tesano Branch, which was more convenient to her place of residence. There, she worshipped under the leadership of Rev. Gabriel Dela during a significant period of her life before marriage and her relocation abroad.

Stacy currently worships with Lighthouse Chapel International (Mustard Seed Chapel International), Liverpool Branch, where she served as a praise and worship leader under the ministry of Rev. Kenneth Abubakr.

Her commitment to ministry extends beyond music and worship. Through her involvement with the children’s ministry at Save Church within Mustard Seed Chapel International, Stacy has also developed a heart for nurturing, encouraging and positively influencing the next generation.

Whenever she visits Ghana, she continues to worship with ICGC The New Wine Temple under the leadership of Rev. Albert Ocran, maintaining a meaningful connection with the Christian community and spiritual heritage that have contributed to her journey.

For Stacy, worship extends far beyond the microphone. It is expressed through service, encouragement, mentorship, compassion and a willingness to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

‘W’AHYIRA ME’: THE DEBUT

On 13 July 2026, Stacy Mense entered a defining new chapter in her musical journey with the release of her debut official single, W’ahyira Me.

The song is a heartfelt declaration of God’s goodness, faithfulness and blessings through every season and circumstance of life. Drawing from her personal faith and testimony, Stacy uses the song to acknowledge God’s hand throughout her journey while reminding listeners of His unwavering presence, love and faithfulness.

More than simply a debut release, W’ahyira Me represents a statement of faith and the beginning of Stacy’s public recorded music ministry.

Through the song, she encourages listeners to recognise God’s goodness even in challenging seasons, remain hopeful through adversity and celebrate His blessings with gratitude.

The release represents not only a new musical beginning, but also the culmination of years of worship, preparation, personal growth, ministry and faith.

MUSIC WITH PURPOSE

Stacy’s musical identity is centred on authenticity, faith and purpose.

Her artistry explores themes of God’s faithfulness, gratitude, hope, perseverance, testimony, worship and divine goodness. Through her distinctive voice and heartfelt delivery, she seeks to communicate messages that are both deeply personal and spiritually uplifting.

Rather than viewing music solely as entertainment, Stacy sees gospel music as an opportunity to create moments of reflection, worship, encouragement, healing and connection with God.

Her aspiration is to create music that speaks to people wherever they may be in their journey, whether they are celebrating a breakthrough, navigating a difficult season, searching for encouragement or simply longing to draw closer to God.

At the heart of her artistry is a simple conviction: music can become a vessel through which faith is strengthened, hope is restored and lives are encouraged.

THE HEART BEHIND THE MUSIC

Alongside her musical ministry, Stacy is a registered nurse, a profession that reflects another important dimension of her commitment to serving others.

Her nursing career has strengthened qualities such as compassion, empathy, patience, attentiveness, responsibility and genuine care for people. These qualities naturally influence the way she approaches music and ministry.

For Stacy, caring for people through nursing and encouraging people through music are complementary expressions of service. Both allow her to connect with others, offer support, provide encouragement and contribute positively to their lives.

This intersection of healthcare, faith, ministry, worship and music gives Stacy a distinctive perspective as an emerging contemporary gospel artiste.

Her experiences have taught her that people need more than words: they need hope, compassion, reassurance and reminders that they are not alone. These values continue to influence the message she carries through her music.

THE JOURNEY AHEAD

Stacy Mense stands at the beginning of a new chapter in her musical career.

From singing alto alongside her siblings as a young girl to serving in church worship teams, participating in gospel music groups, writing songs, leading praise and worship, serving children and ultimately releasing her first official single, her journey has been shaped by one consistent thread: faith expressed through service and music.

Her debut single, W’ahyira Me, marks the beginning of her recorded music journey while representing the culmination of years of worship, ministry, personal development and preparation.

As she continues to develop her artistry, Stacy remains committed to creating music that is authentic, uplifting, inspirational, worshipful and centred on God.

Her vision is to reach wider audiences, share her testimony through music, encourage people through every season of life and use her God-given gifts to make a meaningful spiritual impact.

With a heart for worship, a passion for people and a growing musical voice, Stacy Mense is stepping into this new chapter with faith, purpose, humility and gratitude, trusting God to guide every step of the journey.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.