Daily Insight for CEOs: Preparing for 2027 Board and Executive Conversations

Audio By Carbonatix
By Ernest De-Graft Egyir
Insight.
Effective board and executive discussions begin with clear evidence, honest assessment, and well-defined strategic choices. As CEOs prepare for 2027, they must ensure that discussions about organizational performance and future direction are supported by credible information and a realistic understanding of risks and opportunities.
The objective is not merely to present results. It is to create a shared understanding of the decisions, investments, and governance priorities required to move the organization forward.
Key Strategies:
1. Prepare a clear assessment of year-to-date performance against strategic objectives.
2. Identify material risks, emerging opportunities, and unresolved challenges.
3. Develop realistic strategic options for the year ahead.
4. Clarify the decisions and guidance required from the board.
5. Ensure that proposed priorities are supported by credible analysis and resource plans.
CEO Leadership Actions.
✅ Prepare a concise and evidence-based assessment of the organization’s current position.
✅ Identify the most important strategic questions requiring board and executive attention.
✅ Ensure that proposed 2027 priorities are consistent with the organization’s risk appetite, capabilities, and financial position.
Actionable Tip.
*Before your next board or executive strategy discussion, prepare a one-page brief covering performance, key risks, growth opportunities, proposed priorities, and decisions required.
Why This Matters?
Strong board and executive conversations improve strategic alignment and decision quality. When CEOs present a clear view of performance and future choices, they enable more productive oversight, better resource allocation, and stronger organizational readiness for 2027.
About the Author.
Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.
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