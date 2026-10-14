WAFU B U17: Black Starlets target AFCON slot after booking semi-final place

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana's U17 side, the Black Starlets, have turned their attention to securing a place at next year's Africa Cup of Nations after reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing WAFU Zone B tournament.
The Starlets secured back-to-back wins over Togo and Benin to qualify for the last four with a game to spare in the group stage.
The two teams that reach the final will seal qualification for next year's AFCON.
“Coming here [Ouagadougou], we had three targets; to qualify for the semi-final, to qualify for the AFCON by being finalists and to lift the trophy," head coach Kassim Ocansey said after the 3-1 win over Benin.
"So far, the first target of making it to the semi-final has been achieved. We have two more to chase and In Sha Allah we will achieve,” he added.
The U-17 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in April and May 2027 in Morocco.
Ghana will face Burkina Faso in their final group game of the WAFU B tournament on October 16 before the semi-finals kick off.
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