GoldBod targets 150 hectares of forest reclamation in 2027

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is targeting the reclamation of an additional 150 hectares of degraded forest land in 2027 as part of efforts to restore areas damaged by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The initiative, being undertaken in partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission, has already seen reclamation works covering 80 hectares begin this year.

GoldBod said the programme would be expanded next year to cover 150 hectares across 30 forest reserves as part of efforts to restore degraded landscapes.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 14, the Board emphasised the need to balance Ghana’s gold production ambitions with environmental protection, insisting that the economic benefits of gold must not come at the expense of the country’s forests.

“No amount of foreign exchange is worth a lost forest,” GoldBod stated, reaffirming its commitment to responsible and sustainable gold production.

The Board said the reclamation programme formed part of its broader effort to ensure that Ghana’s gold economy benefits communities without undermining the natural resources on which they depend.

The collaboration with the Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission is expected to support the restoration of damaged forest reserves and strengthen efforts to protect the country’s environmental heritage.

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