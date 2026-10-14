National

GoldBod targets 150 hectares of forest reclamation in 2027

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 October 2026 9:40am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) is targeting the reclamation of an additional 150 hectares of degraded forest land in 2027 as part of efforts to restore areas damaged by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

The initiative, being undertaken in partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission, has already seen reclamation works covering 80 hectares begin this year.

GoldBod said the programme would be expanded next year to cover 150 hectares across 30 forest reserves as part of efforts to restore degraded landscapes.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 14, the Board emphasised the need to balance Ghana’s gold production ambitions with environmental protection, insisting that the economic benefits of gold must not come at the expense of the country’s forests.

“No amount of foreign exchange is worth a lost forest,” GoldBod stated, reaffirming its commitment to responsible and sustainable gold production.

The Board said the reclamation programme formed part of its broader effort to ensure that Ghana’s gold economy benefits communities without undermining the natural resources on which they depend.

The collaboration with the Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission is expected to support the restoration of damaged forest reserves and strengthen efforts to protect the country’s environmental heritage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group