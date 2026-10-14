Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has stressed that Ghana’s efforts to earn foreign exchange from gold exports must not come at the expense of the country’s forests, as it intensifies efforts to restore lands degraded by illegal mining.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 14, the Board said sustainable gold production must generate economic benefits without destroying the natural resources on which communities depend.

It maintained that the country’s gold economy must balance revenue generation with environmental protection and responsible resource management.

“No amount of foreign exchange is worth a lost forest,” GoldBod stated, emphasising the need to ensure that gold contributes to national development without causing lasting damage to the environment.

The Board said its commitment was to build a gold economy that is responsible, sustainable and beneficial to all Ghanaians.

As part of that commitment, GoldBod is collaborating with the Ghana Armed Forces and the Forestry Commission to reclaim degraded forest reserves.

Reclamation works covering 80 hectares are underway this year, with plans to extend the programme to an additional 150 hectares across 30 forest reserves in 2027.

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