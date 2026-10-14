BBNaija wears a Nigerian crown, not an African one

Alfred Mensah-Onumah | Executive Director, Ignite Incept Africa LBG.

Big Brother Africa (BBA), which debuted in 2003, was more than just a reality TV show; it was a significant representation of the entire continent. The program featured participants from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia engaging in discussions over milk under one roof, symbolising Africa itself. Its mission revolved around promoting unity, culture, entrepreneurship, and beauty, embodying the principles of Pan-Africanism in practice.

The diary sessions became a platform for cultural diplomacy, where contestants shared food, textiles, languages, and narratives from their respective countries.

The event was sponsored by Pan-African brands like MTN and Coca-Cola Africa, and winners like Zambia’s Cherise Makubale and Namibia’s Dillish Mathews became celebrated figures across the continent. Although its pace was sometimes slow and uneventful, the authenticity of BBA was undeniable.

In contrast, The Apprentice Africa (2008) represented a business-oriented experiment. Hosted by advertising mogul Biodun Shobanjo, it brought together 18 young professionals from six African countries- Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Kenya, Cameroon, and Guinea—who competed in Lagos for a $200,000 annual position.

Ghana’s Isaac Dankyi-Koranteng triumphed, defeating Nigerian-American Eunice Omole in the final round, embodying the very essence of BBA’s mission: fostering African business collaboration across borders. It raised critical questions that remain unresolved: Can a Nigerian effectively manage a Ugandan? Can a Ghanaian successfully market to Kenyans? It was essentially BBA reimagined in a corporate setting.

However, the show only lasted one season due to three main reasons, which also explain the decline of BBA:

Lack of Pan-African Employment: No company operates across the entire continent. For instance, MTN Nigeria seeks a representative from Nigeria, while MTN Ghana prefers a Ghanaian. Who would hire a Pan-African winner? Cost vs. Commerce: The expenses incurred by flying 18 contestants from various countries and accommodating them in Lagos were prohibitively high. BBNaija circumvented this issue by focusing on a single country with one major telecom partner. Absence of a Supportive Ecosystem: In the US, winners often secure jobs with large corporations like Trump’s. In Africa, no continental enterprise was substantial enough to employ the winner, resulting in cash prizes rather than career opportunities.

BBNaija, which launched in 2006, has outlasted its continental predecessor. While BBA concluded its ninth and final season in 2014, BBNaija evolved into a lucrative phenomenon: loud, dramatic, and rife with memes. A housemate in 2025 can earn more in three months than a BBA winner made in three years.

The show effectively promotes Nigerian businesses, from Innoson to Flutterwave. However, it has also limited the broader vision, predominantly reflecting the cultures of Lagos and Port Harcourt, adhering to a singular beauty standard and accent. While this is advantageous for Nigeria, it raises questions about its impact on the entire continent.

BBA did not cease to exist; rather, it was overshadowed. We traded the experience of unity for mere entertainment. What is needed now is a revival of BBA, one that combines the high production quality of BBNaija with the original spirit of BBA.

Until such a revival occurs, BBNaija retains the crown, albeit a Nigerian one rather than a truly African one.

The Big Question arises: “What next?”

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By Alfred Mensah-Onumah | Executive Director, Ignite Incept Africa LBG

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.