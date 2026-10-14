Africa

Shell to sell its Nigeria gas business to Vaaris Energy

Source: Reuters  
  14 October 2026 4:23am
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Shell said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to sell its full interest in the Shell Nigeria Gas Group, which operates a domestic gas distribution business in the country, to Vaaris Energy.

Here ​are more details:

  • The sale is a part ⁠of CEO Wael Sawan's ongoing efforts ​to simplify Shell's portfolio and shift focus away ​from renewables, seeking better returns in oil and gas projects
  • "Shell continues to focus on strategic Deepwater ​and Integrated Gas positions in Nigeria," ​said Elohor Aiboni, Shell’s Country Chair in Nigeria
  • The ‌companies ⁠did not disclose the monetary value of the sale
  • Last week, the oil major raised its third-quarter integrated gas production forecast to ​between 740,000 ​and 780,000 ⁠barrels of oil equivalent per day, from a previous estimate ​of 570,000 to 630,000 boepd
  • Vaaris Energy ​is ⁠a privately held Nigerian energy company with interests across the oil and gas value ⁠chain ​and an existing operational ​footprint in the country

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