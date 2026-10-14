Torrential rains in Libya’s Tripoli kill two

Audio By Carbonatix
Torrential downpours flooded the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Tuesday, killing two people, according to a statement by authorities and a local TV channel.
- Jumhouria Bank said an employee died due to an electrical shock. The Tripoli Red Crescent said in a statement it recovered the man's body during the flooding.
- Rescue teams recovered the body of another man from his car, which was submerged in the floodwaters, according to a local TV station.
- Fadel Abu Arqoub, the mayor of Central Tripoli, told the TV station that the rain lasted for 2-1/2 hours and that the situation was catastrophic.
- The state-owned electricity company said it cut off power as a precaution in certain areas where rising water reached homes.
- Eyewitnesses said the floodwaters inundated roads and submerged numerous vehicles.
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