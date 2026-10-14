Africa

Torrential rains in Libya’s Tripoli kill two

Source: Reuters  
  14 October 2026 1:57am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Torrential downpours flooded the Libyan capital of Tripoli ​on Tuesday, killing two people, ‌according to a statement by authorities and a local TV channel.

  • Jumhouria Bank ​said an employee died due ​to an electrical shock. The ⁠Tripoli Red Crescent said in ​a statement it recovered the man's ​body during the flooding.
  • Rescue teams recovered the body of another man from his ​car, which was submerged in ​the floodwaters, according to a local TV ‌station.
  • Fadel ⁠Abu Arqoub, the mayor of Central Tripoli, told the TV station that the rain lasted for ​2-1/2 hours ​and ⁠that the situation was catastrophic.
  • The state-owned electricity company ​said it cut off power ​as ⁠a precaution in certain areas where rising water reached homes.
  • Eyewitnesses ⁠said ​the floodwaters inundated roads ​and submerged numerous vehicles.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group