Torrential rains in Libya’s Tripoli kill two

Torrential downpours flooded the Libyan capital of Tripoli ​on Tuesday, killing two people, ‌according to a statement by authorities and a local TV channel.

Jumhouria Bank ​said an employee died due ​to an electrical shock. The ⁠Tripoli Red Crescent said in ​a statement it recovered the man's ​body during the flooding.

Rescue teams recovered the body of another man from his ​car, which was submerged in ​the floodwaters, according to a local TV ‌station.

Fadel ⁠Abu Arqoub, the mayor of Central Tripoli, told the TV station that the rain lasted for ​2-1/2 hours ​and ⁠that the situation was catastrophic.

The state-owned electricity company ​said it cut off power ​as ⁠a precaution in certain areas where rising water reached homes.

Eyewitnesses ⁠said ​the floodwaters inundated roads ​and submerged numerous vehicles.

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