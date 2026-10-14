EU expands migration cooperation with eastern Libya through new funding

Audio By Carbonatix
The European Union has signed an additional €25 million ($29 million) in funding to expand migration cooperation into eastern Libya, according to a letter from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to EU leaders, seen by Reuters.
The funding will support border management, search-and-rescue and anti-smuggling activities in eastern Libya. It is a further sign of deepening EU engagement with the region controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar , as Brussels seeks to curb irregular migration across the Mediterranean.
Libya, where control is split between rival western and eastern administrations, has been a major transit route for migrants attempting the dangerous sea crossing to Europe since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
The EU and its member states have long supported and trained the Libyan coast guard, which intercepts migrants at sea.
While the EU formally recognises only the Tripoli-based government, it has stepped up contacts with authorities in eastern Libya since last year as migrant departures from areas controlled by Haftar in eastern Libya have risen.
The move follows the EU's July announcement that it would establish a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, further expanding cooperation with authorities in the east.
"Libya remains the top country of departure for illegal crossings to the EU," von der Leyen wrote, describing an upcoming EU-Libya meeting as a way to keep cooperation going.
She said the EU and the International Organisation for Migration were supporting voluntary returns from Libya to countries of origin.
"We are equally focused on reducing the number of migrants arriving in Libya with the sole intention of crossing illegally into the EU," she added.
Latest Stories
-
Shell to sell its Nigeria gas business to Vaaris Energy
53 minutes
-
Judge extends White House access for CNN, MS NOW, Politico amid legal fight
1 hour
-
EU expands migration cooperation with eastern Libya through new funding
1 hour
-
Actress Selma Blair faces charges for kicking nurse and officer after plane incident
1 hour
-
Private political loyalties deserve scrutiny too in EC appointments – Osae-Kwapong
1 hour
-
EC safeguards must check partisan bias among commissioners – Osae-Kwapong
2 hours
-
Oil prices climb as traders weigh Saudi supply risk, Russian diesel flow
2 hours
-
Zimbabwean author denies using AI to write award-winning story
2 hours
-
Bank of America hit with $1.2bn fine for money laundering failings
2 hours
-
Robot seized by German police after allegedly groping teenage girl
3 hours
-
Subject EC appointment to ‘Akufo-Addo test’ – Kwapong
3 hours
-
English football’s independent regulator would quit over Man City interference
3 hours
-
Anthropic seeks rehearing of case over Pentagon’s security risk branding
3 hours
-
Torrential rains in Libya’s Tripoli kill two
3 hours
-
Guinea-Bissau says it has not approved hepatitis B vaccine trial in newborns
4 hours