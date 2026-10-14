English football’s independent regulator would quit over Man City interference

The head of English football's independent regulator says he will resign if he encounters any political interference over the future of Manchester City.

As chairman of the Independent Football Regulator (IFR), David Kogan has the power to assess the suitability of club owners and executives.

If an independent commission's findings that the club broke Premier League financial rules are upheld, the watchdog could even force a sale.

Last month, the Prime Minister Andy Burnham was criticised for saying he would be "really concerned" if the scandal led to Manchester City's Abu Dhabi owners selling the club.

"They've been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is," he added.

When asked about Burnham's comments, Kogan told BBC Sport: "The Prime Minister is entirely entitled to make his own observations on anything.

"We are independent. That is in the name. I am the chairman of the Independent Football Regulator and independence absolutely runs through everything we're doing.

"And no politician has tried to influence and would try to influence anything we do on that."

When asked what he would do if he did come under political pressure over the case, Kogan replied: "I would resign."

An independent commission found City had broken rules over a nine-year period between 2009 and 2018. Owners Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) - a private investment company belonging to United Arab Emirates vice-president and deputy prime minister Sheikh Mansour - are said to have topped up the value of commercial deals as part of a "disguised funding scheme" to the scale of £830m.

City insist they are innocent and have appealed.

Kogan on next steps on Man City

Kogan, a former sports media rights executive, was appointed to the regulator role one year ago

The prime minister initially told the BBC of his concerns, before later denying his reaction had "downplayed the seriousness of the findings".

However, some Premier League clubs were so "astonished" by Burnham's stance that sources told BBC Sport they were "concerned" about political interference in the appeal process.

Burnham's previous role as mayor of Greater Manchester has led to questions about his relationship with City's Abu Dhabi ownership.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch demanded all details of meetings between the prime minister and senior figures at the club are released. The government released these details on Monday.

Speaking at the launch of the IFR's State of the Game report, Kogan said, "As far as we, as the regulator, are concerned, we have a very clear course of action that is governed by statute and we are going to follow that course of action, and no comment by any politician or indeed any individual is going to affect what we do".

Kogan's hiring as IFR chair was the subject of an inquiry by the Commissioner for Public Appointments over his historic links to the Labour Party, including contributions to the leadership campaigns of former Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and culture secretary Lisa Nandy.

Shadow Culture Minister Louie French has written to the government, citing "concerns about the IFR's ability to adjudicate this case fairly, free from political interference".

In response, Kogan said: "I can tell you absolutely categorically that any politician who's trying to meddle in this for political purposes is welcome to try and welcome to do it, but I am going to stand by the probity of the organisation that I lead. If anybody wishes to challenge those after we've acted, that's entirely up to them."

'Very serious issues'

The independent panel will hold a sanctions hearing - which could take months to convene - to decide on City's punishment.

The club can appeal both the guilty verdicts and the sanction, leaving the league in a state of uncertainty.

City's punishment could range from a huge fine to point deductions to ejection from the Premier League.

When asked how crucial it was that it be resolved as soon as possible, Kogan said, "I think it's very important."

Kogan added that the case was "raising very serious issues if Manchester City on appeal is found to be guilty of the allegations within those findings".

"We are waiting like everybody else to see what the independent panel will do… and then we will bring in a view in terms of our own investigation and statutory powers if we need to do so.

"Our powers relate to individual owners, directors and senior executives. They refer to whether people are in a position to run a club in a way that is safe, coherent and done with probity, and we will be examining those things."

When asked whether the IFR could withhold a club license from the City when it starts awarding them next month, Kogan said: "I'm not going to begin to comment on any actions we may take until we've had a chance to assess it."

And on whether the case had raised questions about the state-connected ownership of clubs, Kogan replied: "No, I don't think specifically it does. We have no powers to prevent state ownership of clubs. It's not within our remit. But I don't think you can apply a general observation about type of ownership to one particular example."

An independent commission held a 42-day hearing in 2024 that led to the verdict announced last month, with City also guilty of all charges except one relating to non-cooperation with the Premier League investigation.

The commission's report said that "a number of important club witnesses gave false evidence in key respects and that some knowingly gave untrue and dishonest evidence".

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