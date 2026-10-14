Ga Mantse to co-host 5th edition of ‘A Night with the Diplomats’

Ga Mantse, King Nii Teiko Tsuru II

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, will co-host the fifth edition of A Night with the Diplomats at the Ga Mantse Royal Palace in Accra on December 3.

The event, organised by Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications (DAMC) Ltd, will be held under the theme, “Leveraging Royal Diplomacy for Africa’s Development Agenda.”

The fifth edition was announced at a Diplomatic Affairs Media Soiree in Accra, where discussions centred on the role of the private sector in advancing economic diplomacy.

The launch, held under the theme, “Economic Diplomacy: The Role of the Private Sector,” provided a platform for participants to explore how businesses can help strengthen Ghana’s international partnerships, promote its interests and contribute to national development.

Chief Executive Officer of DAMC, Harriet Nartey, said the event represents a sustained effort to build bridges between diplomacy, government, business, traditional leadership, development partners and the media.

She explained that the December event would bring together members of the diplomatic community, business leaders, government representatives, traditional authorities, and representatives of royal and monarchical institutions from other parts of the world.

Ms Nartey said traditional institutions have historically played significant roles in preserving culture, promoting community development and strengthening relationships among people.

“In an era where Africa is seeking stronger economic integration, greater investment and sustainable development, we believe there is value in exploring how royal diplomacy can complement conventional diplomacy and contribute to Africa's developmental agenda.

The Palace will therefore become more than a venue. It will become a meeting point for ideas, relationships, culture, enterprise and diplomacy,” she said.

The Chief of Protocol and Communications to the Ga Mantse, Ambassador Parker Allotey, who spoke on behalf of the traditional ruler, said hosting the event at the palace would allow diplomats, representatives of international organisations and members of diplomatic missions to interact with the Ga Mantse and experience the culture of the palace.

The Presiding Bishop of Beracha Ministerial Fellowship, Bishop Fred Korankye-Mensah, speaking on behalf of DAMC’s Board Chairman, said that economic diplomacy requires active participation from the private sector and cannot be driven by government action alone.

He noted that although investors considered government pronouncements, their decisions ultimately depended on what businesses could deliver.

“Diplomacy once seemed to belong mainly to governments, ambassadors and closed meeting rooms, but today some of our most influential ambassadors are business people.

They carry products, investment plans, new ideas and jobs across borders. It is worth noting that Accra, being the home of the African Continental Trade Area Secretariat, is the best place to discuss this all-important topic, economic diplomacy, the role of the private sector,” he said.

A Night with the Diplomats is an annual networking and engagement initiative organised by Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications (DAMC) Ltd to bring together members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business leaders and other influential personalities to exchange ideas and strengthen international relationships.

Launched in 2021 by DAMC Chief Executive Officer Harriet Nartey, the initiative seeks to promote public understanding of diplomacy and foster collaboration between Ghana’s diplomatic community, corporate institutions, politicians and academia. Previous editions have attracted prominent personalities and members of the diplomatic corps.

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