Kofi Adams says Ghanaians ignored warnings over World Cup visa payments

Minister for Sports and Recreation Kofi Adams says some Ghanaians disregarded repeated warnings against paying intermediaries who promised to secure United States and Canadian visas for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with post-tournament information suggesting that money changed hands without the Ministry’s knowledge.

He said prospective travellers had been cautioned against trusting individuals who claimed they could influence visa decisions through personal connections with government officials or members of the World Cup oversight committee.

Mr Adams urged Ghanaians seeking travel assistance to use registered travel and tour companies with clear procedures and contractual obligations.

He said some of the individuals allegedly demanded money by presenting themselves as friends of the Minister or people with access to the oversight committee.

He warned that such claims should not be treated as a guarantee of visa approval, stressing that the Ministry had not authorised individuals to collect money on its behalf to influence visa applications.

Speaking to Channel One TV on Tuesday, October 13, Mr Adams said he had issued several public warnings before the tournament.

However, information gathered afterwards indicated that some people still paid intermediaries, including individuals allegedly holding official positions.

“Before the World Cup, as Minister, on several occasions I had cause to warn Ghanaians and advise Ghanaians not to give money out to anybody in the name of going to offer you a visa to go to the US or Canada,” he said.

The comments come amid scrutiny of alleged visa facilitation arrangements involving the Ghana Tourism Authority and the National Sports Authority.

The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns over claims that some applicants were charged between US$7,000 and US$14,000 for visa assistance.

President John Dramani Mahama has directed Yaw Ampofo Ankrah to step aside as Director-General of the National Sports Authority as police investigate the allegations.

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