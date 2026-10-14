Telecel Ghana wins 2 awards at the CCIFG Gala and Awards 2026

Telecel Ghana has been recognised for its commitment to innovation and responsible business, securing two of six major honours at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry France-Ghana (CCIFG) Awards 2026: Digital Transformation & Innovation Excellence and Sustainability & ESG Impact.

Organised by the CCIFG, the awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate exceptional business leadership, innovation and impact. The 2026 awards attracted nominations from leading businesses across multiple sectors, all of which were evaluated by an independent multi-sectoral jury comprising industry leaders, consultants and diplomats.

Entries underwent a detailed review and validation process, with submissions assessed against clearly defined benchmarks to determine the most deserving winners. The transparency and depth of the evaluation underscore the significance of Telecel Ghana's victory in two highly contested categories.

The event brought together key stakeholders from Ghana's business community and was attended by distinguished guests including the French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Diarra Dime-Labille; the Economic Adviser to the President of Ghana and former Finance Minister, Seth Terkper; and the President of the Board of CCI France Ghana, Guillaume Valence.

Telecel Ghana's recognition in the Digital Transformation & Innovation Excellence category reflects the company's strategic investment in technology solutions that are transforming the experiences of customers, businesses and communities.

Over the past year, Telecel has accelerated its digital agenda by building an integrated ecosystem that extends beyond traditional connectivity to enable secure digital transactions, e-commerce, customer engagement, and financial inclusion.

Equally significant was Telecel Ghana's win in the Sustainability & ESG Impact category, recognising its commitment to creating long-term value through environmental stewardship, social impact and strong governance practices.

The award acknowledges Telecel's conviction that business growth must be accompanied by responsible action that benefits communities and contributes to national development. Telecel has embedded ESG principles into both its operations and corporate culture.

On the environmental front, the company has planted 43,000 trees over the past five years and expanded its use of renewable energy through 16 solar-powered network exchanges nationwide, helping reduce its environmental footprint while improving operational efficiency.

Through the Telecel Ghana Foundation's Connected for Good agenda, the company has continued to invest in education, digital inclusion, STEM development, and health and community empowerment programmes, positively impacting more than 6,000 beneficiaries in the year under review.

Internally, Telecel has championed diversity and inclusion through strong female representation and initiatives that support financial and digital literacy among women entrepreneurs.

These efforts are complemented by a governance framework that emphasises ethical business conduct, transparency, regulatory compliance, data protection and accountability.

Winning both awards demonstrates that innovation and sustainability are not separate ambitions for Telecel Ghana, but complementary pillars of its business strategy.

The recognition affirms the company's ability to deliver commercially impactful solutions while simultaneously making meaningful contributions to society and the environment.

It also serves as a validation of the investments, partnerships and long-term initiatives that continue to position Telecel as a responsible technology leader in Ghana's digital economy.

Komla Buami, External Affairs Director, speaking on what the recognition means to the business, shared that "These awards are a strong endorsement of the work Telecel Ghana is doing to drive meaningful digital transformation while creating lasting value for society.

"They recognise the passion, commitment and purpose behind initiatives that expand financial inclusion, strengthen digital access, support communities and advance sustainability. We are honoured by these awards, which reinforce our belief that innovation and responsible business must go hand in hand."

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