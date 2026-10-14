GMTF targets Volta healthcare gaps with equipment, specialist training and patient support

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) is prioritising medical equipment, specialist training and financial support for patients as it works to close gaps in specialised healthcare in the Volta Region.

The Fund’s Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said improving access to care required a comprehensive approach that combined financial assistance with investment in diagnostic equipment, specialist expertise and effective referral systems.

She was speaking at an engagement with medical professionals and healthcare stakeholders in Ho as part of the Fund’s first-anniversary activities and nationwide sensitisation tour.

The event, dubbed “One Year On – An Evening of Reflection”, brought together the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, medical directors, specialists, other healthcare professionals and representatives of Roche Ghana.

Ms Darko-Opoku urged health professionals to identify and document equipment shortages, inadequate diagnostic capacity, referral challenges and gaps in specialist services. She called for evidence-based recommendations to guide the Fund’s interventions and improve patient outcomes.

She explained that the GMTF’s four pillars—financial support for eligible patients, medical equipment and infrastructure, specialist training, and research and innovation—were designed to address both treatment costs and the capacity of health facilities to deliver quality care.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of Ho Teaching Hospital, the Medical Director, Dr Emmanuel Kasu, urged the Fund to prioritise the early identification and enrolment of eligible patients, better referral coordination, support to help patients navigate the care process and faster provision of medical equipment.

He said the Fund’s impact should be measured beyond patient enrolment to include timely access to treatment, improved clinical outcomes and reduced financial hardship for patients and their families.

Reflecting on the Fund’s first year, Ms Darko-Opoku said its patient-support programme began with a pilot involving 50 patients nationwide.

The exercise helped management assess procedures, identify implementation challenges and improve systems ahead of expanding assistance.

She also highlighted the development of the Fund’s Medicines List and Tariff Manual, prepared with input from specialists and subject-matter experts to guide decisions on eligible treatments, procedures and costs.

On infrastructure, she cited the restoration of the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the development of cardiology centres at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital.

She also highlighted a partnership with KGL Group to support a US$10 million diagnostic and imaging centre at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Ms Darko-Opoku stressed that investment in modern equipment must be accompanied by specialist training to ensure its effective use and improve patient outcomes.

She acknowledged challenges encountered during patient onboarding and said the GMTF Care digital platform was operational, with ongoing improvements to simplify applications, strengthen communication and reduce delays.

She urged healthcare professionals to educate patients about the Fund’s mandate and application procedures, particularly those living far from major urban centres who might otherwise miss out on available support.

Ms Darko-Opoku reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to working with health institutions and other stakeholders to close gaps in specialised healthcare, reduce the financial burden of treatment and improve access to quality care.

She commended Mr Gunu for his support and thanked Roche Ghana for sponsoring the engagement.

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