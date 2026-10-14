Mahama assures Assemblies of God of support for World Congress

President John Dramani Mahama has assured the World Assemblies of God Fellowship of the Government’s continued support for the successful hosting of its World Congress in Accra.

He gave the assurance when the Executive Committee of the Fellowship, led by Reverend Dominic Yeo, Global Chairman, and Reverend Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him.

The Congress, being held on African soil for the first time in the 115-year history of the Assemblies of God worldwide, is expected to bring together church leaders and members from across the globe.

President Mahama welcomed the delegation to Ghana and pledged the Government’s commitment to ensuring that the event was peaceful, successful and impactful.

Reflecting on his personal association with the Assemblies of God Church, the President said: “I have no regrets.”

He commended the current leadership of the Church for its growth and transformation over the years.

Rev Wengam said preparations for the Congress had been completed and expressed appreciation to President Mahama and the Government for their support in organising the event.

He explained that the morning session of the Congress, originally scheduled to take place at the Independence Square, had been relocated to the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre due to technical challenges.

According to him, the new venue offers a more conducive environment for the programme.

Rev Yeo congratulated Ghana on becoming the first African country to host the World Congress, drawing a parallel with the nation’s historic status as the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to attain political independence.

He expressed the Executive Committee’s gratitude to President Mahama and the Government for the support provided towards the successful organisation of the Congress.

The Global Chairman also commended the President’s leadership, describing it as visionary and transformational, and cited economic stability and road infrastructure development as evidence of that leadership.

He encouraged President Mahama to continue to represent Christ well in politics and remain steadfast in his faith.

As part of the visit, Rev Yeo presented Congress souvenirs to the President and led the delegation in prayers for him and the prosperity of Ghana.

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