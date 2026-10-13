David Boateng Asante warns Agbenyo’s EC appointment threatens electoral credibility

David Asante Boateng, leader of the Let My Vote Count Alliance and former Managing Director of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited, has criticised the appointment of Emelia Agbenyo as a Deputy Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), warning that it could undermine public confidence in the electoral management body.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 13, he questioned the suitability of appointing a politically exposed person to such a sensitive position, arguing that it could compromise the commission’s perceived neutrality ahead of future elections.

“When you compromise the neutrality of the Electoral Commission through appointment of a pure politically exposed person to the high office, you shred the integrity of the office and attack the credibility of the process leading to future elections,” he wrote.

Mr Asante Boateng further questioned the rationale behind the appointment, insisting that it was not made in good faith.

Ms Agbenyo’s appointment, alongside that of Dr Joseph Kweku Asamoah as another Deputy Chairperson of the EC, has attracted criticism from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party has raised concerns about her involvement in the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s campaign activities and her role as a spokesperson for the party’s manifesto committee on governance, questioning whether such political engagements are compatible with the demands of the EC position.

However, supporters of Ms Agbenyo have pointed to her professional experience in gender advocacy and policy development, including her work as a technical adviser and gender analyst with GIZ Ghana.

They have also argued that her participation in the NDC’s 2020 and 2024 election campaigns was intended to promote women’s representation in leadership rather than demonstrate formal membership of the governing party.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.